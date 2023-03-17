Prancer Announces Integration With ChatGPT for Enhanced Security Assessments

We are thrilled toannounce that Prancer, a leading cloud security solution provider, hasintegrated its SOC2 Type II certified cloud security solution with ChatGPT, ahighly advanced language model for natural language processing, and OpenAI APIs.

This integration represents a significant milestone in cloud security solutions,

enabling organizations to identify and remediate potential security risks using

various advanced technologies.



In addition to providing a range of security assessments, including

infrastructure security based on Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, application security testing with Static

Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and

penetration testing, and compliance assessments, Prancer's cloud security

solution now integrates with OpenAI APIs to use other models that are intended

to provide remediation code and security check the codes. This collaboration

will enable Prancer and ChatGPT to correlate vulnerabilities for specific

architecture patterns to identify attack paths, remediate security findings, and

analyze findings from infrastructure and applications.



Integrating Prancer's cloud security solution with ChatGPT and OpenAI APIs

brings together some of the most advanced technologies in cloud security to

deliver a comprehensive security solution for organizations operating in the

cloud. With the growing concerns around cloud security, this integration is

crucial in providing an all-encompassing security solution that can detect,

prevent, and remediate potential security risks.



As a leader in cloud security, Prancer is dedicated to providing cutting-edge

security solutions that meet the highest industry standards. This integration

with ChatGPT and OpenAI APIs represents a significant milestone in cloud

security solutions and will help organizations identify and mitigate potential

security risks.



We look forward to working with our customers to deliver the best cloud security

solutions available, utilizing the advanced technologies of Prancer, ChatGPT,

and OpenAI APIs.



About Prancer

Prancer is the industry's first cloud-native, self-service SAAS platform for

automated security assessment and penetration testing in the cloud. Prancer

provides a comprehensive suite of Infrastructure and Application Security

solutions to enable shift-left approaches to implement preventative controls and

offensive security testing mechanisms. Prancer Security Solutions allows

customers to rapidly validate their cloud applications against ever-growing

cyber threats, resulting in faster release cycles, greater false-positive

reduction, and cost savings for both security and engineering teams.

For more information, visit the website at: https://www.prancer.io