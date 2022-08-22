Exposure management is a combination of attack surface mapping, vulnerability assessment, and validation, and seeks to keep networks more secure. Pentera’s Omer Zucker outlines exposure management’s biggest challenges in closing security gaps. He also describes how security pros can combine attack surface mapping, vulnerability assessment, and validation to enhance their security posture. And Zucker offers some tips for getting started with exposure management.
Pentera Helps Enterprises Reduce Their Security Exposure
Pentera’s Omer Zucker outlines exposure management’s biggest challenges in closing security gaps.
