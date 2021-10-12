Palo Alto Networks to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). The company expects that its common stock will commence trading on Nasdaq on October 25, 2021, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "PANW".

"Listing on Nasdaq positions Palo Alto Networks within an enviable set of technology peers," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Nasdaq to create incremental value to the company. We are grateful to the New York Stock Exchange for their partnership since our IPO nearly a decade ago."

Palo Alto Networks anticipates meeting the requirements for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100® index when it rebalances in December. The NASDAQ-100® index features the top 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies on the exchange based on market capitalization.

"As a global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks helps organizations securely advance their digital transformations," said Adena Friedman, president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq. "We are proud to welcome Palo Alto Networks to the Nasdaq family as the company continues to solve the world's most complex cybersecurity challenges."

