On Air With Dark Reading News Desk at Black Hat Asia 2022

May 11, 2022 — Like many things since 2020, Dark Reading News Desk has had to adapt. Instead of broadcasting live interviews with security researchers presenting at Black Hat, News Desk shifted to prerecorded interviews with the speakers.

For Black Hat Asia 2022, Dark Reading News Desk is staying virtual, even as the conference goes hybrid. Black Hat attendees have the option to tune in virtually or attend in person at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Dark Reading News Desk is keeping its virtual format.

News Desk interviewed some speakers presenting at Black Hat Asia 2022 about their sessions. These interviews will be available on-demand at Black Hat Virtual (under the show's "Dark Reading News Desk" tab) and right here on Dark Reading:

DAY 1: Thursday, May 12

Speakers from Binarly, Immune GmbH, and Red Hat discuss the complexity of the firmware ecosystem and the challenges of identifying and fixing flaws in hardware devices in "The Firmware Supply-Chain Security Is Broken: Can We Fix It?"

Watch the speakers try to distill the challenges in less than 15 minutes in this News Desk segment:



No Black Hat is complete without at least one dissection of a cyber espionage operation. SideWinder (also known as RattleSnake and T-APT-04) is an aggressive threat actor that has been active since at least 2012. Details on the techniques and methods used by this advanced cyber espionage team will be part of "SideWinder Uncoils to Strike?" and Kelly Jackson Higgins gives a sneak peak in this preview.

Check out the News Desk segment:

