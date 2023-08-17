Normalyze: How Focusing on Data Can Improve Cloud Security

Normalyze’s Ravi Ithal deconstructs data security posture management (DPSM), how it differs from conventional data security management, and why cloud service providers and their customers are finding it an effective tool in their security arsenal. Ithal looks at the role of risk prioritization in DPSM and why it’s so well suited to cloud security. And he discusses why his company added on-premises data to the data management mix and offers advice for those considering deploying DPSM.

About the Speaker: Ravi has an extensive background in enterprise and cloud security. Before Normalyze, Ravi was the cofounder and chief architect of Netskope, a leading provider of cloud-native solutions to businesses for data protection and defense against threats in the cloud. Prior to Netskope, Ravi was one of the founding engineers of Palo Alto Networks. Before his time at Palo Alto Networks, Ravi held engineering roles at Juniper and Cisco.