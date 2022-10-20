informa
Commentary

Name That Toon: Witching Hour

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
October 20, 2022
Come up with a caption for an image of two witches around a caldron with a hacker on a broom flying overhead
Source: John Klossner

Just in time for Halloween, come up with a cybersecurity-themed caption for the cartoon above. If it's Dark Reading editors' favorite, you'll win a $25 Amazon gift card. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the contest closes on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

A hearty congratulations goes to Twitter member @_interroBANG_ for coming up with the winning caption for September's "Shiver Me Timbers" cartoon contest. Your email treasure chest will soon contain a $25 Amazon gift card.

DRToon_September_caption.jpg

