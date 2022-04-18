Name That Toon: Helping Hands

The above cartoon is in a need of a caption, and we're depending on you, dear Dark Reading readers, to come up with something that tickles our collective funny bone. Here are four ways to submit your idea:



Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading April Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, May 11, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations to Nextiva risk manager Bruce Walton, whose winning caption (below) for our March "Sleep Like a Baby" contest rose above many amusing options. A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way.

Thank you to everyone who participated.