MSP Thrive Acquires InCare Technologies

Partnership extends Thrive's cloud and cybersecurity managed services platform to clients in the southern United States.
January 07, 2022

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive, a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services has acquired InCare Technologies, a nationally recognized information technology managed services provider known for its work with healthcare, local governments, education, and other SMB businesses. The acquisition provides Thrive with a strong regional provider in the South, enabling it to better deliver and support its managed Cybersecurity, collaboration, and Cloud services across the country.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Tennessee and Mississippi, InCare Technologies provides award-winning managed services which include proactive IT support, Cybersecurity, networking, total technology outsourced management and more.

"InCare Technologies is one of the best-run MSPs that we've had the privilege of working with.  Their operational maturity, management team, employee technical acumen and commitment to customer service make them the perfect partner for Thrive to anchor our Southern expansion," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "Thrive's ServiceNow platform, sophisticated 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) practice and Public, Private & Hybrid Cloud solutions will undoubtably benefit InCare's loyal clientele and attract future prospects within the region."

"Since our inception, InCare Technologies has been dedicated to helping our customers stay productive and secure as they look to streamline their IT operations," said Brian Walker, CEO of InCare Technologies. "By partnering with Thrive, we'll advance that cause even further by improving the way we service our clients via advanced technologies, innovation and improved efficiencies. Our team has been impressed by Thrive's people, processes, and platform, but most importantly by their commitment to customer service and their own employees.  This makes them a perfect match to continue our legacy and workplace culture as a leader in our market."

Working with some of the top companies across multiple industries, Thrive delivers comprehensive NextGen managed services and unmatched expertise to drive digital transformation efficiencies with advanced Cybersecurity best practices.

For more information on Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com.

About Thrive 

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

