Mimecast Announces Mimecast X1™ Platform Providing Customers With Email and Collaboration Security

LEXINGTON, Mass., August 9, 2022 - BLACK HAT US 2022 – Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an email and collaboration security company, today announced the availability of the Mimecast X1™ Platform. The widespread adoption of hybrid work environments coupled with the increased usage of digital-centric communication channels has expanded the attack surface – creating new organizational security risks for both people and data. By safeguarding email and business communications, the Mimecast X1 Platform is engineered to leverage a rich source of intelligence to learn about people and how they collaborate. These insights enable organizations to work protected by protecting their people, data, and communications.

By 2026, Gartner® forecasts * that 50% of C-level executives will have performance requirements related to risk built into their employment contract. The Mimecast X1 Platform is designed to mitigate risk across email communications – the No. 1 attack vector – and help empower organizations to secure their workplace environment wherever work happens. It serves as the foundation of the Mimecast® Product Suite – built to drive industry-leading detection capabilities, deliver reliability, resilience and scale, and transform data into insights that turn email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

The Mimecast X1 Platform encompasses four core innovations designed to mitigate risk and manage complexities:

Mimecast X1™ Precision Detection : Mimecast X1 Precision Detection is engineered to apply the latest advancements in AI and Machine Learning and enable intelligent detection of emerging and unknown threat types, while layered protection keeps users safe all the way down to the point of risk. The industry’s most robust view of the email threat landscape – derived from Mimecast’s inspection of 1.3 billion emails daily – powers instantaneous blocking of the vast majority of email-based threats.

: Mimecast X1 Precision Detection is engineered to apply the latest advancements in AI and Machine Learning and enable intelligent detection of emerging and unknown threat types, while layered protection keeps users safe all the way down to the point of risk. The industry’s most robust view of the email threat landscape – derived from Mimecast’s inspection of 1.3 billion emails daily – powers instantaneous blocking of the vast majority of email-based threats. Mimecast X1™ Service Fabric: By allowing customers to grow securely and seamlessly and uncover user insights that can accelerate detection and response, the Mimecast X1 Service Fabric provides the foundation for cloud-delivered security at scale.

By allowing customers to grow securely and seamlessly and uncover user insights that can accelerate detection and response, the Mimecast X1 Service Fabric provides the foundation for cloud-delivered security at scale. Mimecast X1™ Data Analytics: Providing the foundation for a wide array of services and capabilities – from the discovery and analysis of new threats and accelerated product innovation to rich context for threat researchers and support for cross-correlation of data with systems beyond email – X1 Data Analytics is built with one primary goal in mind: making information actionable for customers.

Providing the foundation for a wide array of services and capabilities – from the discovery and analysis of new threats and accelerated product innovation to rich context for threat researchers and support for cross-correlation of data with systems beyond email – X1 Data Analytics is built with one primary goal in mind: making information actionable for customers. Mimecast Extensible Security Hooks (MESH): MESH exposes a vast API ecosystem that supports fast, simplified integration of Mimecast with existing security investments. Hundreds of integrations to third party security solutions have been implemented, spanning SIEM, SOAR, EDR to TIP and XDR. The result is reduced complexity, lowered risk, and optimized security investments.

“The introduction of the Mimecast X1 Platform represents an important next step in our company’s transformational journey,” said Peter Bauer, Mimecast CEO. “Email is where collaboration happens, and it continues to be the top attack vector demanding the strongest possible protection. However, alleviating cyber risk is not just the CISO’s job anymore. It is a collective responsibility shared by every organizational leader and employee. With the adoption of these solutions, more organizations and employees at all levels can work protected by receiving critical security benefits at lower costs and with easy deployment options.”



The company is also previewing Mimecast Email Security (Express), a new gateway-less email security solution. The existing email security product, Secure Email Gateway, will now be known as Mimecast Email Security (Gateway). With the introduction of this new deployment option, enabled by the Mimecast X1 Platform, Mimecast will be able to provide customers with world-class email security and deployment flexibility.

Qualified new customers can register for early access to a 30-day trial of Email Security (Express) immediately. The product will be generally available for purchase by new customers in the United States and United Kingdom in late fall 2022. To learn more about the Mimecast X1 Platform, experience a demo of Mimecast Email Security (Express), and explore other Mimecast products and solutions, visit Booth #1250 at Black Hat USA 2022 on August 10–11, or visit our website www.mimecast.com.

*Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Unveils the Top Eight Cybersecurity Predictions for 2022-23,” June 21, 2022. [https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2022-06-21-gartner-unveils-the-top-eight-cybersecurity-predictio]

Mimecast: Work Protected™



Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

Mimecast, the Mimecast logo, Mimecast X1 and Work Protected are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the Unites States and/or other countries. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.