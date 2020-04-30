Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

4/30/2020
05:45 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
1 Comment
Comment Now
50%
50%

Microsoft's Records Management Tool Aims to Simplify Data Governance

Records Management is intended to help businesses manage security and data governance as more struggle to handle increased amounts of data and regulatory requirements.

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Records Management in Microsoft 365, a new tool built to help businesses protect and manage sensitive data. Many struggle to create strong security, privacy, and risk capabilities, especially as the pandemic shifts operations.

A new Harvard Business Review research report, commissioned by Microsoft, found 77% of organizations believe an effective security, risk, and compliance strategy is essential, but 61% face challenges in creating one. More than half (53%) have not developed a strong, business-wide data governance approach. The majority (82%) say protecting information has grown increasingly difficult due to new risks and complexities brought on by digital transformation.

"With many employees working remotely right now, one of the things we hear is security and risk management are arguably more important than ever," says Alym Rayani, senior director at Microsoft 365. TheHBR survey was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic, he notes, but its data is just as important at a time when businesses are relying on remote employees. 

A higher volume of information, transmitted through and stored in multiple collaboration systems, drives complexity for managing records with cost and risk implications. Companies facing increasing regulations often move data into different systems of record to comply. This can increase the risk of missing records or not properly declaring them, he says in a blog post.

Records Management, now accessible via the compliance center in Microsoft 365, aims to help ease the challenges of classifying, managing, and protecting critical data. Employees can use it to classify, retain, review, dispose of, and manage content while ensuring it remains protected.

"As customers move to the cloud and they're collaborating more, they need the ability to manage those records in a modern way," Rayani explains. This tool builds data life cycle management into a platform that companies are already using, and it helps them handle growing amounts of data as it scales.

Organizations using a separate tool for records management, as many do, are required to learn the ins and outs of an entirely different system. Microsoft hopes to eliminate this challenge with Records Management. "We built it right into the productivity stack so it's part of existing workflows," Rayani says.

Collaborators on a record can unlock and relock the file as needed, and view which versions of the file are saved as a record and which are not. This is important, Rayani notes, as some regulatory requirements mandate files are officially saved as records.

(Image: Microsoft)
(Image: Microsoft)

For example, consider your team is working to edit a contract. Because of the retention policies built into Records Management, a group of people can co-author and collaborate on a file that has been declared a record, using their mobile devices if necessary. The disposition process has been natively built into SharePoint and Outlook, tools that most employees already use daily.

The tool also comes with records versioning, which makes it easier for collaborators to track edits on a document. Members can unlock a document with a record label to make changes, with all records retained and an audit trail maintained. Records Management also lets users obtain proof of disposal, so they can see all content automatically disposed as part of a record label. This helps with defensibility, especially in meeting legal and regulatory requirements.

As data stores grow, Records Management aims to keep up by automatically classifying data. "Trainable classifiers" enable the classification engine to recognize data; once you create a record or retention label, you can apply that label to all content that matches a previously defined trainable classifier. Let's say you want to retain tax records for seven years, and records containing specific types of data are classified as tax records. The tool will recognize which records are tax records and classify them to be retained for seven years. 

"There's a lot of flexibility here," Rayani notes. "We support almost 100 sets of information types you can use as dependencies for classification … so really the customer chooses." Employees can keep track of templates and define how they want to classify certain records.

Related Content:

A listing of free products and services compiled for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help meet the challenges of COVID-19. 

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
RyanSepe
50%
50%
RyanSepe,
 User Rank: Ninja
4/30/2020 | 6:05:40 PM
I'd be very interested
I would be very interested to see how this works in application. I'm familiar with Varonis' product and believe it to be a leader in this field. With Microsoft having a major hand in most organizations it will be interesting to see how it integrates and competes.
Top 10 Cyber Incident Response Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer,  4/27/2020
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 4/30/2020
7 Fraud Predictions in the Wake of the Coronavirus
Uri Rivner, Co-Founder, Head of Cyber Strategy, BioCatch,  4/29/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
How Enterprises Are Developing and Maintaining Secure Applications
The concept of application security is well known, but application security testing and remediation processes remain unbalanced. Most organizations are confident in their approach to AppSec, although others seem to have no approach at all. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-5882
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
On BIG-IP 15.0.0-15.0.1.3, 14.1.0-14.1.2.3, 13.1.0-13.1.3.3, 12.1.0-12.1.5, and 11.6.1-11.6.5.1, under certain conditions, the Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) cryptography driver may produce a Traffic Management Microkernel (TMM) core file.
CVE-2020-5883
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
On BIG-IP 15.0.0-15.0.1, 14.1.0-14.1.2.3, 14.0.0-14.0.1, and 13.1.0-13.1.3.1, when a virtual server is configured with HTTP explicit proxy and has an attached HTTP_PROXY_REQUEST iRule, POST requests sent to the virtual server cause an xdata memory leak.
CVE-2020-5884
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
On versions 15.0.0-15.1.0.3, 14.1.0-14.1.2.4, 13.1.0-13.1.3.3, 12.1.0-12.1.5.1, and 11.6.1-11.6.5.1, the default deployment mode for BIG-IP high availability (HA) pair mirroring is insecure. This is a control plane issue that is exposed only on the network used for mirroring.
CVE-2020-5885
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
On versions 15.0.0-15.1.0.1, 14.1.0-14.1.2.3, 13.1.0-13.1.3.3, and 12.1.0-12.1.5.1, BIG-IP systems set up for connection mirroring in a high availability (HA) pair transfer sensitive cryptographic objects over an insecure communications channel. This is a control plane issue which is exposed only on...
CVE-2020-5886
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-30
On versions 15.0.0-15.1.0.1, 14.1.0-14.1.2.3, 13.1.0-13.1.3.3, and 12.1.0-12.1.5.1, BIG-IP systems setup for connection mirroring in a High Availability (HA) pair transfers sensitive cryptographic objects over an insecure communications channel. This is a control plane issue which is exposed only on...