Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

9/22/2020
11:50 AM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Microsoft Extends Data Loss Prevention to Cloud App Security

The update, one of several announced today, is intended to help employees remain compliant when handling data across cloud applications.

Microsoft today rolled out security updates and features for its Microsoft Compliance platform, with the goal of helping organizations protect data and address compliance regulations at a time when more employees are accessing sensitive corporate information from remote offices.

Related Content:

Microsoft 365 Updated with New Security, Risk, Compliance Tools

The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It

New on The Edge: A Hacker's Playlist

As the number of remote employees continues to grow, so too do enterprise concerns around industry regulations and custom requirements. Remote work demands people create, store, and share data in new ways, says Alym Rayani, general manager for Microsoft Compliance, in an interview ahead of this week's Microsoft Ignite conference.

"Achieving compliance was complex before, and that complexity and that challenge has exacerbated," he explains. Regulations are moving faster and growing more complicated; as they do, the audit process remains antiquated and slow. It's increasingly difficult for businesses to stay up to date on regulations and manage the complexity that comes along with them.

Compliance Manager, generally available today, brings together the existing Compliance Manager and Compliance Score tools in the Microsoft 365 compliance center. Compliance Manager has more than 150 out-of-the box and scalable assessments so teams can check industry- and region-specific requirements.

With these, they can map the controls associated with specific regulations to recommended actions and give a risk-based score. This gives the organization a better idea of how they're doing, as well as steps for improvement. A data protection component maps to controls around how the organization protects information with encryption and multifactor authentication.

Compliance Manager can be used to handle data both inside and outside Microsoft apps and services. New "connectors" can pull data from other apps into Microsoft Compliance to help protect and govern that information. These new connectors include SMS/text connectors for telecom operators (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile), in addition to WhatsApp, Zoom, and Slack.

Microsoft is also announcing new APIs so its partners and customers can integrate Microsoft Compliance tools with existing applications and services in SecOps ecosystems. These include a Teams Data Loss Prevention (DLP) API, so third-party tools can integrate DLP capabilities for Teams; an eDiscovery API, which enables automation of Advanced eDiscovery processes; and Teams Export API, which allows the export of Teams messages, attachments, and user mentions.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the public preview of Microsoft Endpoint DLP and added built-in DLP to Windows 10, Office applications, and its Edge browser. The goal was to prevent risky data sharing, transfer, or use across apps and services. Now, Microsoft is bringing the same capabilities to its cloud security service.

The company's DLP tools will now be extended to Microsoft Cloud App Security (MCAS), a new capability now available in public preview. This expands the integration for DLP policy-based inspection across connected applications including Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, Webex, OneDrive, SharePoint, and others. This helps employees remain compliant when handling data across applications and ensures sensitive information isn't shared inappropriately.

"That's a big milestone for us," says Rayani of the extension to third-party cloud applications. In the admin center, which will have the option to check a box if they want MCAS to extent to a specific application. If a user does something like try to share a file via the Box app on their corporate phone, MCAS will trigger an alert and the admin will receive a notification.

It's worth noting that DLP in MCAS uses the same DLP policy framework common across all Microsoft DLP offerings to provide a consistent user experience.

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 9/21/2020
Hacking Yourself: Marie Moe and Pacemaker Security
Gary McGraw Ph.D., Co-founder Berryville Institute of Machine Learning,  9/21/2020
Startup Aims to Map and Track All the IT and Security Things
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  9/22/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
Special Report: Computing's New Normal
This special report examines how IT security organizations have adapted to the "new normal" of computing and what the long-term effects will be. Read it and get a unique set of perspectives on issues ranging from new threats & vulnerabilities as a result of remote working to how enterprise security strategy will be affected long term.
Flash Poll
How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
The COVID-19 pandemic turned the world -- and enterprise computing -- on end. Here's a look at how cybersecurity teams are retrenching their defense strategies, rebuilding their teams, and selecting new technologies to stop the oncoming rise of online attacks.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2015-4719
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
The client API authentication mechanism in Pexip Infinity before 10 allows remote attackers to gain privileges via a crafted request.
CVE-2020-15604
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
An incomplete SSL server certification validation vulnerability in the Trend Micro Security 2019 (v15) consumer family of products could allow an attacker to combine this vulnerability with another attack to trick an affected client into downloading a malicious update instead of the expected one. CW...
CVE-2020-24560
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
An incomplete SSL server certification validation vulnerability in the Trend Micro Security 2019 (v15) consumer family of products could allow an attacker to combine this vulnerability with another attack to trick an affected client into downloading a malicious update instead of the expected one. CW...
CVE-2020-25596
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-23
An issue was discovered in Xen through 4.14.x. x86 PV guest kernels can experience denial of service via SYSENTER. The SYSENTER instruction leaves various state sanitization activities to software. One of Xen's sanitization paths injects a #GP fault, and incorrectly delivers it twice to the guest. T...
CVE-2020-25597
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-23
An issue was discovered in Xen through 4.14.x. There is mishandling of the constraint that once-valid event channels may not turn invalid. Logic in the handling of event channel operations in Xen assumes that an event channel, once valid, will not become invalid over the life time of a guest. Howeve...