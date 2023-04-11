informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Microsoft Azure Shared Key Misconfiguration Could Lead to RCE

Azure admins are urged to disable shared key access and implement Azure Active Directory authentication.
Becky Bracken
Editor, Dark Reading
April 11, 2023
Azure photo illustration
Source: SOPA Images Limited via Alamy Stock Photo

Abuse of shared key authorizations, a default on Azure storage accounts, could allow a threat actor to steal higher privileged access tokens, move laterally throughout the network, and execute remote code (RCE).

Researchers at Orca were able to demonstrate how an attacker could breach Microsoft Storage Accounts, but Microsoft's Security Response Center (MSRC) chalked it up to a misconfiguration rather than a vulnerability. MRSC did offer guidance to users to appropriately configure Azure Functions and "effectively deploy environments with the least privilege." The company said it is planning to address the issue as part of its regular "experience improvements."

Orca researchers urge IT teams to take the issue seriously, and added that even though Microsoft doesn't consider the potential privilege escalation a vulnerability, "This does not mean that it is less dangerous," Orca's report said. "Actually, it should be considered even more dangerous since there is no straightforward 'fix'."

Administrators are advised by Microsoft to:

  1. Review user permissions to ensure least-privilege access
  2. Monitor logs for account key access
  3. Consider using a storage account dedicated to application code blob storage
  4. Enable Microsoft Defender for Cloud (MDC) on storage accounts
Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Rethinking Cybersecurity's Structure & the Role of the Modern CISO
Justin Fimlaid, CEO, NuHarbor Security
Apps for Sale: Cybercriminals Sell Android Hacks for Up to $20K a Pop
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
How Password Managers Can Get Hacked
Stu Sjouwerman, Founder & CEO, KnowBe4, Inc.
High-Stakes Ransomware Response: Know What Cards You Hold
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports