Microsec.ai Launches Solution to Deliver Agentless Runtime Protection for Multi-cloud Infrastructure as a Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsec.ai exited stealth today with the industry's first solution to deliver runtime protection for cloud-native applications that includes network traffic controls with self-healing micro segmentation, data loss prevention, continuous cloud security posture management, and cloud workload protection. Microsec.ai provides a unified solution across the major public cloud infrastructure providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud.

Dynamic cloud-native environments require continuous security monitoring because of the rapid pace of deployment. A container lifecycle can be measured in minutes, yet existing Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solutions provide customers with snapshots of security posture that are of little operational value. Microsec.ai delivers run-time protection, including full system context of network traffic flow, data, workloads, microservices, containers, data sensitivity, misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance. This context powers automated policy-driven protection, improving security, governance, and compliance across the entire lifecycle of cloud-native applications.

The race to the cloud has accelerated during COVID as businesses invested heavily in their digital transformation. Going forward from here, most enterprise organizations are planning for not only a hybrid world of on-prem and cloud, but also a multi-cloud world where they utilize multiple IaaS providers. In fact, global industry analyst firm IDC estimates that by 2023, more than 70% of firms will use multi-cloud management platform capabilities as part of managed cloud services to standardize tools sets, ensure quality of service and enable demand management.

Microsec.ai was founded by industry veterans Mitthan Meena and Deena Thomchick who were instrumental in the development of one of the most successful Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solutions on the market. In Microsec.ai, they plan to deliver protection for IaaS environments that's even more dynamic and comprehensive than CASB for Software as a Service.

"Business critical applications must be always-on and intellectual property must be continuously protected or the business suffers. Today, these valuable resources run in continuously changing IaaS environments that are under constant attack. Protection for these environments and the data they contain needs to be continuous, data-centric, self-healing, and fast-to-deploy. Static, complicated, manual, and platform-centric options can't meet the moment; it's long past time to embrace runtime protection for multi-cloud environments," said Mitthan Meena, Microsec co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"When we founded the Cloud Security Alliance, microservices and Kubernetes did not exist. The scope of cloud adoption on a global basis is astounding, and with it comes the expected challenges with providing continuous security at scale. I am excited to see companies like CSA member Microsec.ai emerge with cloud native solutions addressing runtime protection, micro segmentation, and DLP for state-of-the-art multi-cloud environments," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cloud Security Alliance.

"The internet is becoming the network, and businesses are being run on a constellation of public IaaS hosted applications. If they go down, your business goes down. Because these applications contain valuable data that the business relies on, including valuable intellectual property and privacy-regulated, protecting them has been a monumental challenge. It is a game changer for an IT team to have real-time protection across multiple public clouds, with context into network traffic and data in motion and at rest, driven by rules-based automation. This is a powerful combination of critical capabilities that has been missing from the market until Microsec.ai," said Sanjay Kalra, founder of Lacework, and a member of the Microsec.ai Advisory Board.

Agentless Runtime Protection for Multi-cloud IaaS

As an agentless solution, Microsec.ai delivers value in minutes. The only Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to operate in runtime with east-west traffic control and DLP, Microsec.ai secures and protects multi-cloud IaaS and PaaS environments, containers, and data in one unified solution.

Full data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities automatically protect sensitive data at rest, and in motion. Network and architecture graph dashboards show resource relationships, sensitive data, traffic, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance posture in context with instant click-to-fix capabilities. Microsec.ai performs cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud workload protection (CWP) automatically and continuously protects cloud native applications and data through ML-based detections and responsive policies.

About Microsec.ai

Microsec.ai offers a new way to protect cloud environments in real-time with the only agentless, runtime Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to secure all IaaS and PaaS environments, containers, and data in one unified solution. Get runtime monitoring, automated remediation, cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection (CWPP), and integrated data loss prevention (DLP) to protect Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, and other platforms with one dynamic, simple-to-deploy approach.