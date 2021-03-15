Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

3/15/2021
02:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Lookout Acquires SASE Cloud Provider CipherCloud

Deal signals a focus on the cloud for mobile security firm.

Lookout Inc., a provider of mobile security solutions, has acquired cloud security firm CipherCloud.

CipherCloud has solutions that span several categories of secure access service edge (SASE). Citing figures from Gartner that predict the SASE market will reach almost $11 billion by 2024, company officials said the deal will allow Lookout to further focus on cloud offerings amid an increasing shift to cloud infrastructure. 

CipherCloud founder and CEO Pravin Kothari will join Lookout as executive vice president, product and strategy, SASE. As a part of the transaction, CipherCloud will operate under the Lookout brand and leadership. Financial terms were not disclosed.

