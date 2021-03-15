Lookout Acquires SASE Cloud Provider CipherCloud

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-14358PUBLISHED: 2021-03-17
** REJECT ** DO NOT USE THIS CANDIDATE NUMBER. ConsultIDs: none. Reason: This candidate was withdrawn by its CNA. Further investigation showed that it was not a security issue. Notes: none.
CVE-2020-35454PUBLISHED: 2021-03-17
The Taidii Diibear Android application 2.4.0 and all its derivatives allow attackers to obtain user credentials from an Android backup because of insecure application configuration.
CVE-2020-35455PUBLISHED: 2021-03-17
The Taidii Diibear Android application 2.4.0 and all its derivatives allow attackers to obtain user credentials from Shared Preferences and the SQLite database because of insecure data storage.
CVE-2020-35456PUBLISHED: 2021-03-17
The Taidii Diibear Android application 2.4.0 and all its derivatives allow attackers to view private chat messages and media files via logcat because of excessive logging.
CVE-2021-20200PUBLISHED: 2021-03-17
** REJECT ** DO NOT USE THIS CANDIDATE NUMBER. ConsultIDs: none. Reason: This candidate was withdrawn by its CNA. Further investigation showed that it was not a security issue. Notes: none.