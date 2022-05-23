informa
/
Announcements
Event
The Value Drivers of Attack Surface Management, Revealed | May 26 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Implementing and Using XDR to Improve Enterprise Cybersecurity | May 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 min read
article

Linux Trojan XorDdos Attacks Surge, Targeting Cloud, IoT

Analysts have seen a massive spike in malicious activity by the XorDdos trojan in the last six months, against Linux cloud and IoT infrastructures .
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 23, 2022
Concept art depicting trojan computer malware
Source: Simone Brandt

Cybercriminal use of the Linux Trojan known as XorDdos is on the rise, according to a new report, which found a 254% increase in malicious activity against Linux endpoints using the malware over the last six months. 

It was first discovered in 2014, and the Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team explained in a recent blog post that the XorDdos Trojan targets Linux cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, and deploys botnets to carry out distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. 

The team added that the attacks fit a wider trend of attacks targeting Linux-based systems. 

"By compromising IoT and other internet-connected devices, XorDdos amasses botnets that can be used to carry out DDoS attacks," the team wrote in describing the rise of the XorDdos Trojan. "DDoS attacks in and of themselves can be highly problematic for numerous reasons, but such attacks can also be used as cover to hide further malicious activities, like deploying malware and infiltrating target systems."

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
How to Turn a Coke Can Into an Eavesdropping Device
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
iPhones Open to Attack Even When Off, Researchers Say
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Mastering the New CISO Playbook
Chaim Mazal, Senior VP of Technology and CISO, Kandji
What to Patch Now: Actively Exploited Windows Zero-Day Threatens Domain Controllers
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports