LastPass Announces New Integration with Google Workspace

BOSTON – December 9, 2021 – LastPass by LogMeIn today announced a new integration with Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) as part of its federated login services. With this latest addition, LastPass now has directory and federation integrations with four of the top identity providers (IdP) in the market, including ADFS, Azure AD, Okta and Google Workspace, making it easy to build LastPass into existing systems, enhancing security for businesses while simplifying the login process for end users.

Once an organization has their directory integrated with LastPass, employees experience a seamless login process that provides users access to LastPass using their corporate Google Workspace credentials – no additional password required. This method removes login complexities and password reset frustrations for users, as well as additional overhead costs, tools, and integrations for IT teams to manage.

Through the Google directory integration, employers can also automatically provision LastPass accounts to their employees to streamline adding and removing users. The integration is setup by IT through a one-time configuration, providing users with simplified access to their most used tools in a way that does not compromise on security.

“LastPass is the leading password manager on the market, providing this level of security authentication for federated login integrations with identity providers,” said Dan DeMichele, VP of Product Management at LogMeIn. “Between this new integration with Google Workspace, and the combination of zero-knowledge infrastructure and multi-key approach, this security model that is unique to LastPass offers a level of security uncommon with such a simple login experience. This ensures the keys used to unlock a user’s vault only reunite locally on the end-user’s device.”

The benefits of federated login through LastPass include:

· Additional security without complexity: Utilize LastPass’ unique and enhanced federation model to ensure best-in-class security with zero-knowledge infrastructure.

· Simplified user access: Alleviate login frustrations and easily connect employees to their work, all while leveraging technology and solutions already implemented within the business.

· Elimination of additional passwords: Employees only need one password to unlock work – their Google Workspace login. Simplify access and boost productivity by providing a passwordless experience.

· Increased adoption: Eliminating the enrollment process and the need for a master password provides employees immediate access to the credentials they need to do their work, removing login frustrations.

· Automated identity management: Save time and resources while scaling password management across organizations by automating provisioning between the identity provider and LastPass. Easily ensure no data leaves the business when employees do.

· Fast and easy set-up: Sync the directory and complete a one-time, native federation configuration, providing users with simplified access to their most used tools without compromising on security.

For more information on the Google Workspace integration, please visit: https://www.lastpass.com/features/federated-login.