Hubble Urges Customers, Security Pros to Return to Infosec Basics

Hubble CEO Tom Parker has been encouraging a “back to basics” approach to cybersecurity for at least a decade, and he says there’s still plenty of progress to be made where implementing even the most fundamental systems and processes are concerned. Parker also points to the importance of security asset visibility as foundational place to start. Parker goes on to acknowledge the inherent challenge in returning to basics, given the technical complexity of today’s SOCs. And he’s got some tips for staying up-to-date and adaptable with cybersecurity hygiene.

About the Speaker: Tom Parker is the CEO and founder of Hubble, a company pioneering the emerging market of technology asset intelligence. Tom is a globally recognized security expert, technologist, author and speaker. He has more than 20 years of expertise in the cyber security space, including extensive experience driving revenue growth and scaling global organizations across the globe.

Tom’s prior role at Accenture Security (a $2 billion security business), included head of Growth and Strategy and Global CTO. He joined Accenture in 2015, through the acquisition of FusionX, a leader in the advanced red-teaming space, where he was CTO and co-founder. Tom has held numerous other notable roles, including Deputy CISO at AIG and sits on several advisory and non-profit boards.

Tom has published several books on the topic of information security including “Cyber Adversary Characterization — Auditing the Hacker Mind” and a contributor to the popular “Stealing the Network” series. He is a frequent speaker at conferences around the globe including the BlackHat Briefings and lends his time to lecturing at universities, participating in community research initiatives and is often called to provide his expert opinion to mass media organizations.