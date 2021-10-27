HelpSystems Acquires Digital Guardian, Extends DLP Capabilities

HelpSystems today announced its acquisition of Digital Guardian, a software-as-a-service provider of data loss prevention tools, to improve its data security capabilities.

Digital Guardian’s DLP offering gives organizations visibility into their data and improves their ability to categorize data and protect it across different operating systems and applications. Digital Guardian’s managed service coexists with the organization’s security team to protect sensitive data. With the acquisition, HelpSystems plans to integrate Digital Guardian’s tools into its existing data security brands such as GoAnywhere, Clearswift, Agari, and Titus to create a unified platform.

HelpSystems will be able to improve its support for customers with heterogenous environments because Digital Guardian has visibility in data residing on endpoints, servers, and cloud systems running Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems.

"Recent headlines serve as an unsettling reminder that even the world's largest and most influential companies aren't immune from that threat,” Digital Guardian CEO Rosen said in a statement. “It's why data classification and DLP remain critical components of a comprehensive cybersecurity program and the combination of Digital Guardian and HelpSystems will provide all our customers, regardless of their size, the opportunity to implement world class data protection solutions."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CRN reports Connie Stack will lead the Digital Guardian business as managing editor and Rosen will be leaving the company at the end of the year.