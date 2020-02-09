Google Cloud Expands Confidential Computing Lineup

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-4516PUBLISHED: 2020-09-08
IBM Business Process Manager 8.5, 8.6 and IBM Business Automation Workflow 18.0, 19.0, and 20.0 are vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclos...
CVE-2020-4698PUBLISHED: 2020-09-08
IBM Business Process Manager 8.5, 8.6 and IBM Business Automation Workflow 18.0, 19.0, and 20.0 are vulnerable to stored cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials ...
CVE-2020-3667PUBLISHED: 2020-09-08
u'Buffer Overflow in mic calculation for WPA due to copying data into buffer without validating the length of buffer' in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wired...
CVE-2020-3668PUBLISHED: 2020-09-08
u'Buffer overflow while parsing PMF enabled MCBC frames due to frame length being lesser than what is expected while parsing' in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer Electronics Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon ...
CVE-2020-3669PUBLISHED: 2020-09-08
u'Buffer Overflow issue in WLAN tcp ip verification due to usage of out of range pointer offset' in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer Electronics Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice &...