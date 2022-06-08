COVID and the work-from-home push accelerated many organizations' plans for digital transformation, but the rush to push applications and workloads to the cloud inadvertently created gaps. By implementing Secure Service Edge technology, security pros can consolidate their cloud access security broker, secure Web gateway, and zero-trust offerings onto a single platform, according to Jim Dolce, CEO and chairman of Lookout.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Lookout: Getting It Right at the Secure Service Edge
Lookout's Jim Dolce joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the advantages of Secure Service Edge.
Informa Tech
