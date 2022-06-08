informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 min read
video

Lookout: Getting It Right at the Secure Service Edge

Lookout's Jim Dolce joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the advantages of Secure Service Edge.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 08, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Lookout CEO and chairman Jim Dolce
Informa Tech

COVID and the work-from-home push accelerated many organizations' plans for digital transformation, but the rush to push applications and workloads to the cloud inadvertently created gaps. By implementing Secure Service Edge technology, security pros can consolidate their cloud access security broker, secure Web gateway, and zero-trust offerings onto a single platform, according to Jim Dolce, CEO and chairman of Lookout.

PerimeterMobileIoTEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports