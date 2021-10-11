informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
Quick Hits

Forcepoint to Acquire Bitglass

Deal will merge Bitglass's security service edge technology with Forcepoint’s SASE architecture.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 11, 2021

Forcepoint today announced its plans to buy security service edge vendor Bitglass.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, and the data security company said the acquisition of Bitglass will advance its efforts in hybrid workforce security offerings. 

“Complexity is the enemy of security. IT teams today are faced with the reality that securing a hybrid work environment is even more complex than the move to work-from-home was last year. With the acquisition of Bitglass, Forcepoint will be accelerating our ability to address customers' widespread need for enabling hybrid workforces to safely access and use information everywhere — in the web, cloud and data center — more easily than ever before,”  Manny Rivelo, chief executive officer at Forcepoint, said in a statement.

Read more here

Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
10 Recent Examples of How Insider Threats Can Cause Big Breaches and Damage
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Windows 11 Available: What Security Pros Should Know
Kelly Sheridan, Senior Editor
Top 5 Skills Modern SOC Teams Need to Succeed
Jack Naglieri, CEO and Founder, Panther Labs
The New Security Basics: 10 Most Common Defensive Actions
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
White Papers
More White Papers
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports