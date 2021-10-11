Forcepoint to Acquire Bitglass

Forcepoint today announced its plans to buy security service edge vendor Bitglass.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, and the data security company said the acquisition of Bitglass will advance its efforts in hybrid workforce security offerings.



“Complexity is the enemy of security. IT teams today are faced with the reality that securing a hybrid work environment is even more complex than the move to work-from-home was last year. With the acquisition of Bitglass, Forcepoint will be accelerating our ability to address customers' widespread need for enabling hybrid workforces to safely access and use information everywhere — in the web, cloud and data center — more easily than ever before,” Manny Rivelo, chief executive officer at Forcepoint, said in a statement.

