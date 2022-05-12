Egnyte Enhances Program for Managed Service Providers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, has enriched its partner program based on feedback from active partners to better serve its channel and their customers. Announced today at Egnyte's annual Managed Service Provider (MSP) Summit, this follows the program's accelerated growth in 2021. Enhancements to the program include unique packages, faster response time for invoicing, and dedicated training for new solutions.



"Egnyte recognizes the importance of MSPs as the conduit for delivering IT services to businesses regardless of size or industry," said Charles Bieler, Director, Sales - MSP at Egnyte. "The Egnyte Partner Program is designed to provide support to our channel community of more than 1,000 partners as they look to bring their clients the most advanced security, governance, and collaboration capabilities to meet their needs."



Key benefits of Egnyte's Partner Program include:



-- Dedicated pricing and packages for partners. With two plans designed exclusively for MSPs, partners can now provide a profitable replacement for on-premise file servers with the added benefit of secure collaboration through ransomware detection and recovery from any device, anywhere.

-- A designated team of experts. Egnyte offers a dedicated team, including solutions engineers, marketing support, account managers, and professional services. These team members help MSPs select security, governance, and industry solutions to serve their customers.

-- Expanded partner portal and enablement solutions. The Egnyte Partner Program offers marketing services and sales enablement tools, including co-branded marketing materials, sales playbooks, training tracks, professional services support, and billing capabilities.



"Egnyte offers a true collaborative partnership that makes it easy to conduct business," said Paul Hampson, Director at Advoco Solutions. "With the attention to detail from our dedicated Egnyte team members, recent partner portal enhancements, and monthly enablement sessions, we feel very fortunate to work with a company that gives us both support and an amazing, secure cloud solution to provide for our clients."

Egnyte was awarded Best Channel Program at SMB TechFest last month, and recognized with other recent honors, including Best in Cloud at SMB TechFest and Best Add-on Product at ChannelPro. In addition, Eric Anthony, Egnyte's Channel Community and Enablement Director, was recently named to CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list.