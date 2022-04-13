Datto to be Acquired by Kaseya for $6.2 Billion

Kaseya , a premier provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and Datto (NYSE:MSP), a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Kaseya to acquire Datto. The all-cash transaction will be funded by an equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with significant investment from TPG and Temasek, and participation from notable investors including Sixth Street.

Under the terms of the agreement, Datto stockholders will receive $35.50 per share in a transaction that values Datto at approximately $6.2 billion. The offer represents a 52% premium to Datto’s unaffected stock price of $23.37 as of March 16, 2022. This deal also represents a 48% premium to the unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price of Datto stock for the period ending March 16, 2022.

"This is exciting news for Kaseya’s global customers, who can expect to see more functional, innovative and integrated solutions as a result of the purchase," said Fred Voccola, Kaseya’s CEO. "Datto has a legendary commitment to its customers and employees. The alignment of our missions and focus makes us a natural fit, that will help our greatly appreciated customers reach new levels of success." Continued Voccola, "Kaseya is known for our outstanding track record of retaining the brands and cultures of the companies we acquire and supercharging product quality. We couldn’t be more excited about what lies before us - Kaseya and Datto will be better together to serve our customers."

"Datto has always been committed to creating world-class technology for SMBs and delivering it through our global network of MSPs to align our growth with the channel. Combining with Kaseya brings together a broader array of technology products to create additional opportunities for MSPs," said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. "I’m encouraged by the continued investment in the rapidly-expanding global MSP community, and this transaction is another important validation of the channel."

"At Insight Partners, we work with IT infrastructure technology leaders who define and grow their markets through world-class software, data and innovation," said Michael Triplett, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We are excited to continue to support Kaseya, an industry-defining IT and security infrastructure management company, as they deepen their support for the industry and enhance the experience of their customers."

Approvals and Timing

The transaction, which is currently expected to close in the second half of 2022, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. In addition to unanimous board approval, shareholders holding in aggregate approximately 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Datto have approved the transaction by written consent. No further action by other Datto shareholders is required to approve the transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, Datto’s common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The companies will operate completely independently until the transaction has been finalized.

Datto’s First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Datto plans to publish its first quarter 2022 financial results on or before May 10, 2022 and will not host a live conference call.

Advisors

About Kaseya

Kaseya is a premier provider of unified IT management and security software. for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBS). Through its customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus, RocketCyber, TruMethods and Unitrends. These solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.

About Datto

As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, Endpoint Management, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.datto.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on [email protected]

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $114 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or @TPG on Twitter.

About Temasek

Temasek is a global investment company with a net portfolio value of US$283 billion (S$381 billion) as at 31 March 2021. Headquartered in Singapore, it has 13 offices in 9 countries around the world. The Temasek Charter defines Temasek’s three roles as an Investor, Institution and Steward, which shape its ethos to do well, do right, and do good. As a provider of catalytic capital, it seeks to enable solutions to key global challenges. With sustainability at the core of all Temasek does, it actively seeks sustainable solutions to address present and future challenges, as it captures investible opportunities to bring about a sustainable future for all. For more information on Temasek, please visit www.temasek.com.sg.

About Sixth Street

Founded in 2009, Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Sixth Street has more than 350 team members including over 180 investment professionals operating around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @SixthStreetNews