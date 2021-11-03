informa
Cloud
Cloud Data Security Startup Launches

TrustLogix aims to streamline and simplify data governance in the cloud.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 03, 2021

Security startup TrustLogix today emerged from stealth and launched a cloud-based data security governance platform for setting up access control to data across multicloud environments.

The TrustLogix Data Security Governance Platform includes monitoring and discovery of data access and permissions and specific access control and enforcement. 

“Enterprise data sharing and protection challenges are not going to go away. From chaotic dependencies to complex data security to lack of usage visibility, modern enterprise data concerns are becoming more complex," said Ganesh Kirti, founder and CEO of TrustLogix, which is funded by Norwest Venture Partners. "Enterprises must secure their data while meeting privacy and compliance requirements and can’t be bogged down in the process."

Read more here.

