informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 min read
video

Cybersecurity Solutions Must Evolve, Says Netography CEO

Just as cyber criminals change tactics and strategy for more effectiveness, so must infosec pros and their organizations, according to Martin Roesch of Netography.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 22, 2022
Dark Reading
Just as cyber criminals change tactics and strategy for more effectiveness, so must infosec pros and their organizations, according to Martin Roesch of Netography. He discusses why end-user organizations struggle to adapt to the latest threats, and describes how the “atomized network” can help here. Roesch also talks about how startups regularly contribute to the advancement of security innovation, and he offers up some suggestions for new ways for defenders to safeguard their networks.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports