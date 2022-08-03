informa
/
Announcements
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 min read
article

Cyberattackers Drain Nearly $6M From Solana Crypto Wallets

So far, the ongoing attack has impacted nearly 8,000 Solana hot wallets.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 03, 2022
Image of physical Solana coin
Source: Diamond Visuals via Alamy Stock Photo

An attack that began on Aug. 2 has so far drained nearly $6 million in assets from almost 8,000 Solana wallets — specifically "hot" wallets that are always connected to the Internet. 

According to Elliptic Connect, the attackers have stolen SOL, a few nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and more than 300 Solana blockchain-based tokens. According to the Elliptic report, the bug that enabled the cryptocurrency attack appears to be in the wallet software rather than the Solana blockchain. 

Solana, in a series of tweets, confirmed that the breach also affected Slope and Phantom wallets, and it asked any affected customers to provide the compromised wallet address

"Engineers are currently working with multiple security researchers and ecosystem teams to identify the root cause of the exploit," Solana said in a tweeted announcement of the crypto-wallet breach. "Wallets drained should be treated as compromised, and abandoned."

Users should disconnect their wallets from the Internet if they're configured to be always-connected.

Attacks/BreachesApplication SecurityIdentity & Access ManagementDatabase Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports