Cloud
Quick Hits

CrowdStrike to Buy Zero-Trust SaaS Provider

SecureCircle provides data-level zero-trust control to endpoints.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 01, 2021

CrowdStrike plans to acquire security-as-a-service vendor SecureCircle in a move it says adds the data level to its zero-trust portfolio that currently handles endpoint and identity.

The details of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed, and CrowdStrike said it expects to close the deal in the company's fiscal fourth quarter of this year.

"Data loss prevention has suffered from a lack of innovation and legacy tools have completely failed to live up to the promise of preventing breaches. At the same time, the endpoint has become the focal point for how data is accessed, used, shared, and stored," George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike, said in a statement. With the SecureCircle technology, CrowdStrike will apply "zero trust enforcement to the device, the user identity and, with this acquisition, the data users are accessing and using," he said.

Read more here. 

