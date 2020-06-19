Cloud Threats and Priorities as We Head Into the Second Half of 2020

With millions working from home and relying on the cloud, security leaders are under increasing pressure to keep their enterprises breach-free.

The massive swing to working from home has accelerated already solid plans for enterprises' massive expansion to the cloud. This puts the pressure on CISOs and other security leaders to speed up efforts for addressing growing cloud-based threats and gaps in protection, visibility, and security team know-how.

Dark Reading recently pored through some of the most recent surveys and research on cloud threats and investment priorities to understand where the industry is headed for the rest of the year and what it all means when it comes to mitigating cloud risks.

