Cloud Threats and Priorities as We Head Into the Second Half of 2020

CVE-2020-7262PUBLISHED: 2020-06-22
Improper Access Control vulnerability in McAfee Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) prior to 4.10.0 allows local users to view sensitive files via a carefully crafted HTTP request parameter.
CVE-2020-3628PUBLISHED: 2020-06-22
Improper access due to socket opened by the logging application without specifying localhost address in Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Mobile in APQ8053, Rennell, SDX20
CVE-2020-3635PUBLISHED: 2020-06-22
Stack based overflow If the maximum number of arguments allowed per request in perflock exceeds in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8053, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM...
CVE-2020-3642PUBLISHED: 2020-06-22
Use after free issue in camera applications when used randomly over multiple operations due to pointer not set to NULL after free/destroy of the object in Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Mobile in Kamorta, QCS605, Rennell, Saipan, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, ...
CVE-2020-3658PUBLISHED: 2020-06-22
Possible null-pointer dereference can occur while parsing mp4 clip with corrupted sample table atoms in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, ...