Cloud Startup Orca Security Raises $20M Series A

The Israeli cloud security startup has built a platform to help organizations gain greater visibility into multicloud deployments.

Cloud security company Orca Security has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by GGV Capital, with participation from YL Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. It plans to use this funding, along with its $6.5 million seed round, to help improve visibility in the cloud.

The Israeli startup was founded last year by former Check Point executives and architects who sought to improve businesses' ability to analyze cloud assets. They developed a platform to provide workload-level visibility into AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Organizations can use Orca's technology to spot vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement risk, leaked or weak passwords, and high-risk data without using agents or network scanners.

Orca Security's customers include Akamai, Fiverr, Flexport, Qubole, and Lionbridge. It plans to continue investing in talent, go-to-market growth, and research and development, with the goal of doubling its team and total business by the end of this year. New hiring will be divided between its US and Israel offices.

