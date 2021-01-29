Cloud Security Startup Armo Emerges from Stealth with $4.5M

Armo's platform was developed to protect cloud-native workloads and provide DevOps teams with greater visibility and control.

A new cloud security startup emerged from stealth this week with $4.5 million in funding and a mission to strengthen security for cloud-native workloads.

According to Israel-based Armo, as more companies adopt cloud technologies, many accelerate use of Kubernetes as the container orchestration platform. However, these current solutions give limited visibility and security for cloud-native platforms, Armo officials say in a release. Some use "sidecars," or bolted-on security tools, but these don't always provide a seamless and secure environment.

Armo says its Workload Fabric tool aims to give DevOps teams a new means to protect cloud workloads and deploy applications with security and visibility built in. This tool integrates into the DevOps pipeline at the CI/CD phase and provides an in-memory security layer along with governance layers such as data flow compliance, data protection, and protected tunneling and networking. The idea is to help developers build security into software from the start and detect threats.

How it works: the tool scans binaries, scripts, and configurations for each cloud-based workload and creates an identity for each. It then ensures that only authenticated workloads can run and execute code, communicate with each other, and access data. When it detects potentially anomalous code, it automatically remediates it.

Read the full release for more information.

