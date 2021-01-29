Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

1/29/2021
04:45 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Cloud Security Startup Armo Emerges from Stealth with $4.5M

Armo's platform was developed to protect cloud-native workloads and provide DevOps teams with greater visibility and control.

A new cloud security startup emerged from stealth this week with $4.5 million in funding and a mission to strengthen security for cloud-native workloads.

Related Content:

Security's Inevitable Shift to the Edge

Special Report: 2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends

New From The Edge: Building Your Personal Privacy Risk Tolerance Profile

According to Israel-based Armo, as more companies adopt cloud technologies, many accelerate use of Kubernetes as the container orchestration platform. However, these current solutions give limited visibility and security for cloud-native platforms, Armo officials say in a release. Some use "sidecars," or bolted-on security tools, but these don't always provide a seamless and secure environment. 

Armo says its Workload Fabric tool aims to give DevOps teams a new means to protect cloud workloads and deploy applications with security and visibility built in. This tool integrates into the DevOps pipeline at the CI/CD phase and provides an in-memory security layer along with governance layers such as data flow compliance, data protection, and protected tunneling and networking. The idea is to help developers build security into software from the start and detect threats.

How it works: the tool scans binaries, scripts, and configurations for each cloud-based workload and creates an identity for each. It then ensures that only authenticated workloads can run and execute code, communicate with each other, and access data. When it detects potentially anomalous code, it automatically remediates it.

Read the full release for more information.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
How to Better Secure Your Microsoft 365 Environment
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  1/25/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
2020: The Year in Security
Download this Tech Digest for a look at the biggest security stories that - so far - have shaped a very strange and stressful year.
Flash Poll
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
COVID-19 has created a new IT paradigm in the enterprise -- and a new level of cybersecurity risk. This report offers a look at how enterprises are assessing and managing cyber-risk under the new normal.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-29557
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-29
An issue was discovered on D-Link DIR-825 R1 devices through 3.0.1 before 2020-11-20. A buffer overflow in the web interface allows attackers to achieve pre-authentication remote code execution.
CVE-2021-25646
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-29
Apache Druid includes the ability to execute user-provided JavaScript code embedded in various types of requests. This functionality is intended for use in high-trust environments, and is disabled by default. However, in Druid 0.20.0 and earlier, it is possible for an authenticated user to send a sp...
CVE-2021-25133
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-29
The Baseboard Management Controller(BMC) in HPE Cloudline CL5800 Gen9 Server; HPE Cloudline CL5200 Gen9 Server; HPE Cloudline CL4100 Gen10 Server; HPE Cloudline CL3100 Gen10 Server; HPE Cloudline CL5800 Gen10 Server BMC firmware has a local buffer overlfow in spx_restservice setradiusconfig_func fun...
CVE-2021-25134
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-29
The Baseboard Management Controller(BMC) in HPE Cloudline CL5800 Gen9 Server; HPE Cloudline CL5200 Gen9 Server; HPE Cloudline CL4100 Gen10 Server; HPE Cloudline CL3100 Gen10 Server; HPE Cloudline CL5800 Gen10 Server BMC firmware has a local buffer overlfow in spx_restservice setremoteimageinfo_func ...
CVE-2021-25135
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-29
The Baseboard Management Controller(BMC) in HPE Cloudline CL5800 Gen9 Server; HPE Cloudline CL5200 Gen9 Server; HPE Cloudline CL4100 Gen10 Server; HPE Cloudline CL3100 Gen10 Server; HPE Cloudline CL5800 Gen10 Server BMC firmware has a local buffer overlfow in spx_restservice setsmtp_func function.