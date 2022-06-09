informa
Cisco Makes Resilience a Cornerstone of Security Strategy

Cisco's Jeetu Patel joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the power of information sharing.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Cisco's Jeetu Patel
Informa Tech

RSA keynoter and Cisco executive Jeetu Patel talks to the Dark Reading News Desk about the power of information sharing, an integrated approach to security, and how to give users controlled, trusted access to applications and services. Patel also discusses the Security Poverty Line, how it impacts the state of cybersecurity, and how to elevate those who may fall below the line.

