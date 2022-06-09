RSA keynoter and Cisco executive Jeetu Patel talks to the Dark Reading News Desk about the power of information sharing, an integrated approach to security, and how to give users controlled, trusted access to applications and services. Patel also discusses the Security Poverty Line, how it impacts the state of cybersecurity, and how to elevate those who may fall below the line.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Cisco Makes Resilience a Cornerstone of Security Strategy
Cisco's Jeetu Patel joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the power of information sharing.
Informa Tech
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
White Papers
More Insights