Calamu Partners With Wasabi Technologies to Deliver Cloud Storage Vaults

, a pioneer in data-first security and cyberstorage, today announced a partnership with, the. Together the companies provide enterprise organizations with highly secure and affordable data storage vaults by combining Calamu Protect and Wasabi cloud storage.Many organizations are turning to public cloud to keep up with growing datavolumes and to power business-critical enterprise applications. A key componentis data security, requiring IT organizations to integrate a multilayeredapproach to protect data from ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.Wasabi hot cloud storage offers high performance data storage withthat ensures data cannot be altered in any way. Priced significantly less than large hyperscale providers or on-premises storage options, Wasabi customers benefit from predictable pricing with no fees for egress or API requests. Calamu Protect turns Wasabi-powered data storage into a highly secure, adding patented data processing and award-winning security features."The combination of Calamu and Wasabi offers a highly secure cloud storagesolution, one that prevents data from being stolen or leaked whilesimultaneously boosting reliability and durability of stored data," said JeffWeinstein, President & COO at Calamu. "Together, the integrated solution enablesenterprises to store data in the cloud without risk that it can be lost, stolen,maliciously encrypted, or held for ransom."Complementing existing IT security frameworks, Calamu Protect bridges the gapbetween perimeter defenses and reactionary recovery solutions. The technologywill automatically detect suspicious anomalies and self-heal the environment,ensuring sensitive data stays out of enemy hands and remains available forbusiness operations."Organizations are increasingly relying on the cloud to drive business-criticaloperations, underpinned by affordable and secure storage," said David Boland, VPof Cloud Strategy, Wasabi Technologies. "Integrating Calamu Protect with Wasabihot cloud storage provides an advanced layer of data and information securitywhile mitigating the risk of internal and external threats."Calamu Protect with Wasabi is available today. For more information, read theWasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage forbusinesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantlyaccess an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with nocomplex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands ofcustomers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology'sfastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-foundersand cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privatelyheld company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox,and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the BostonBruins. Follow and connect with Wasabi on, andCalamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data protection with themission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering theuse of cyberstorage and data-first technology to automatically mitigate theimpact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in thecloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enablesbusinesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorizedaccess and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacyand protection. For more information on Calamu follow onor visitCalamu Technologies Corporation