Calamu Partners With Wasabi Technologies to Deliver Cloud Storage Vaults

Many organizations are turning to public cloud to keep up with growing data
volumes and to power business-critical enterprise applications. A key component
is data security, requiring IT organizations to integrate a multilayered
approach to protect data from ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.
Wasabi hot cloud storage offers high performance data storage with object level immutability that ensures data cannot be altered in any way. Priced significantly less than large hyperscale providers or on-premises storage options, Wasabi customers benefit from predictable pricing with no fees for egress or API requests. Calamu Protect turns Wasabi-powered data storage into a highly secure cyberstorage vault, adding patented data processing and award-winning security features.
"The combination of Calamu and Wasabi offers a highly secure cloud storage
solution, one that prevents data from being stolen or leaked while
simultaneously boosting reliability and durability of stored data," said Jeff
Weinstein, President & COO at Calamu. "Together, the integrated solution enables
enterprises to store data in the cloud without risk that it can be lost, stolen,
maliciously encrypted, or held for ransom."
Complementing existing IT security frameworks, Calamu Protect bridges the gap
between perimeter defenses and reactionary recovery solutions. The technology
will automatically detect suspicious anomalies and self-heal the environment,
ensuring sensitive data stays out of enemy hands and remains available for
business operations.
"Organizations are increasingly relying on the cloud to drive business-critical
operations, underpinned by affordable and secure storage," said David Boland, VP
of Cloud Strategy, Wasabi Technologies. "Integrating Calamu Protect with Wasabi
hot cloud storage provides an advanced layer of data and information security
while mitigating the risk of internal and external threats."
Available Today
Calamu Protect with Wasabi is available today. For more information, read the Solution Brief.
About Wasabi Technologies
Wasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for
businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly
access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no
complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of
customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's
fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders
and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately
held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox,
and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston
Bruins. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and The Bucket.
About Calamu
Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data protection with the
mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the
use of cyberstorage and data-first technology to automatically mitigate the
impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the
cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enables
businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized
access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy
and protection. For more information on Calamu follow on Linkedin or visit www.calamu.com.
SOURCE: Calamu Technologies Corporation