Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities

Edison, NJ (December 20, 2021) -- Brillio, a leader in digital technology consulting and services, announced today that it has acquired the New York-based digital transformation and cloud consulting firm Cedrus Digital. This acquisition significantly strengthens Brillio’s product & platform engineering, data analytics engineering, cloud security and digital infrastructure capabilities, increasing Brillio’s near-shore presence and proximity to their strategic relationships in North America.

Leveraging Cedrus’ US and Asia-based experts across cloud native engineering, cloud security, cloud infrastructure ops, conversational AI, machine learning, cognitive automation, intellectual property and an AWS Advanced Consulting partnership, Brillio will enhance its end-to-end digital transformation solutions across regulated industry groups – Healthcare, Financial Services and Automotive. Cedrus also brings deep partnerships with RedHat (Apex level), Netskope, Okta and Confluent to Brillio. The announcement comes on the heels of Brillio’s acquisition of consulting and technology services firm, Standav, last month, which made Brillio one of the largest Salesforce enterprise sales transformation providers in the world.

Raj Mamodia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brillio said, “As companies continue to accelerate and scale their digital ambitions, they increasingly need proven expertise with industry-specific domain experience. Acquiring Cedrus Digital is a tremendous opportunity to deepen Brillio’s on-shore capabilities in cloud native engineering, cognitive process automation, and cloud security. Their founding team of senior practitioners will bring their passion for customer success, a consultative approach, agility, and a culture of digital-native innovation, which is a natural fit for Brillio’s culture. We’ve consistently been thoughtful about our expansion, both organic and inorganic, with our clients’ needs being at the forefront of our growth strategy and I am thrilled to have the extraordinarily brilliant Cedrus Digital team join Brillio.”

“By joining Brillio, we are able to offer our existing large enterprise clients a broad range of capabilities and an unmatched level of service in their digital transformation journey,” said Nicolas Jabbour, CEO of Cedrus Digital. “We are very excited to join a born-digital global firm with a similar culture whose growth and scale will create huge career growth opportunities for our combined associates globally.”

About Brillio

At Brillio, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We were founded on the philosophy that to be really good at something, you need to be unreasonably focused. That’s why we are relentless about delivering the technology-enabled solutions our customers need to thrive in today’s digital economy. Simply put, we help our customers accelerate what matters to their business by leveraging our expertise in agile engineering to bring human-centric products to market at warp speed. Born in the digital age, we embrace the four superpowers of technology, enabling our customers to not only improve their current performance but to rethink their business in entirely new ways. Brillio has exceptional employees worldwide and is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 2000 organizations across the globe. To learn more follow us @brillioglobal and visit our website at www.brillio.com.

About Cedrus

Cedrus has built a team with in-depth experience in all aspects of digital transformation technologies and works with companies to help navigate leading-edge technologies including the internet of things, machine learning, and image recognition.

The company helps customers with monolithic to microservices migration and the adoption of containers, serverless platforms, and cloud security. The company is unique in its ability to conduct Design Thinking Workshops—an approach developed to help customers identify needed IT solutions, better understand, and apply AWS offerings, and accelerate successful outcomes through delivering Minimal Viable Products (MVPs) that accurately address business requirements. Cedrus' AWS certified team adheres to the well-architected framework to guide customers through their cloud journey including DevSecOps, chargeback policies and guiding both the development and operations teams on how to properly leverage the cloud

