As Vulnerabilities Soar, Slim.AI Launches 'Container Intelligence' to Give In-Depth Analysis on Hundreds of Popular Container Images

Containers are fully searchable and categorized according to use case (for example, base images, CMSs or DevOps tools).

Of the top public containers Slim.AI observed over the past year, 60% actually contain more vulnerabilities today than they did one year ago. Most notably, high-severity vulnerabilities increased by 50%, followed by a 10% increase in critical vulnerabilities. The average public container has 287 vulnerabilities, 30% of which belong to a high/critical category (up from 20% last year). A discrepancy between executives and developers on both the capabilities required for supply chain security and the organization's preparedness. According to the survey, executives believe that more container security practices are happening in their organizations (49%) than frontline developers (34%). Developers are getting squeezed from both sides -- shifts to the left mean removing vulnerabilities from containers is a developer problem, with more and more customers demanding often unrealistic "zero vulnerabilities" in delivered software. Among developers, 88% said it is challenging to ensure containerized apps are free from vulnerabilities, complexity being the #1 contributing factor. Seventy percent stated their customers demand that their containers have zero vulnerabilities.