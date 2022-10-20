informa
/
Announcements
Event
Threat Hunting Today: The Tools and Techniques That Get You Out in Front of Criminals | Oct 26 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Hacks That Bypass Multi-Factor Authentication | Oct 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
4 MIN READ
slideshow

8 Trends Driving Cybersecurity in the Public Sector

CISOs and security leaders in state and local governments are dealing with increasing threats like ransomware — with varying degrees of cyber maturity.
Ericka Chickowski
Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
October 20, 2022
Photo of the tops of pillars on a government building, against a blue sky
Chart of answers to question "What is the status of your state's legislation for these cybersecurity provisions?"
Bar charts of answers to "the option that describes your state's year-over-year trend for cybersecurity budget 2020/2021"
Answers to "your state's top 5 barriers to addressing cybersecurity challenges," for 2020 and 2022
Chart of frequency of reporting cybersecurity status to governor, state legislature, and secretary for 2020 and 2022
Bar chart showing degree of adoption of cybersecurity measures (security awareness) for state, local, and universities
Bar graph asking about degree of collaboration between state agencies and local governments
Bar chart of how many cybersecurity staff the state employs, in 2020 and 2022
Bar chart asking what cybersecurity functions the state outsources in 2020 versus 2022
1/9
 
Next slide
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports