8 Security & Privacy Apps to Share With Family and Friends

Mobile apps to recommend to the people in your life who want to improve their online security and privacy.

As technology continues to permeate everyday life and data breaches make headlines, most people are growing aware and concerned about issues related to security and privacy.

Research shows data privacy matters to consumers: A story by the Ponemon Institute on behalf of ID Experts found that 68% of consumers have become more worried about the privacy and security of their personal information in recent years — a result of increased social media and mobile device use, along with more awareness of digital privacy threats.

Fifteen percent of consumers have left at least one online purchase process because of perceived security issues in the retail website, one report found last holiday season. Fourteen percent declined to purchase an item because of fears over how their data would be handled.

And adoption of good security habits is on the uptick: Duo Lab's "2020 State of the Auth" report found more than half (53%) of respondents had used two-factor authentication (2FA), an increase from 28% two year prior. While most (71.5%) had experienced 2FA via SMS, more than one-third (36%) had used an authenticator app.

We live in a time when most people spend hours a day on their mobile devices to do their jobs, keep in touch with friends and family, schedule appointments, handle their finances, and complete myriad other tasks. As smartphones handle more of our data, the need to secure them grows.

There are several kinds of mobile apps to boost personal security and privacy, from password managers, to secure messaging apps, to anti-theft apps, and more. As a security pro, you may have your device locked down — but your family and friends may not know which steps they should be taking.

Read on to learn our recommendations for security- and privacy-focused iOS and Android apps. If you have a favorite that we missed, please feel free to it add in the Comments section, below.

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio

