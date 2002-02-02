Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Cloud

4/9/2021
04:30 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Kelly Sheridan
Slideshows
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

8 Security & Privacy Apps to Share With Family and Friends

Mobile apps to recommend to the people in your life who want to improve their online security and privacy.
Previous
1 of 9
Next

(Image: Golubovy -- stock.adobe.com)

(Image: Golubovy -- stock.adobe.com)

As technology continues to permeate everyday life and data breaches make headlines, most people are growing aware and concerned about issues related to security and privacy.

Related Content:

17 Essential Stats About the State of Consumer Privacy

Special Report: How Data Breaches Affect the Enterprise

New From The Edge: 9 Modern-Day Best Practices for Log Management

Research shows data privacy matters to consumers: A story by the Ponemon Institute on behalf of ID Experts found that 68% of consumers have become more worried about the privacy and security of their personal information in recent years — a result of increased social media and mobile device use, along with more awareness of digital privacy threats. 

Fifteen percent of consumers have left at least one online purchase process because of perceived security issues in the retail website, one report found last holiday season. Fourteen percent declined to purchase an item because of fears over how their data would be handled. 

And adoption of good security habits is on the uptick: Duo Lab's "2020 State of the Auth" report found more than half (53%) of respondents had used two-factor authentication (2FA), an increase from 28% two year prior. While most (71.5%) had experienced 2FA via SMS, more than one-third (36%) had used an authenticator app.

We live in a time when most people spend hours a day on their mobile devices to do their jobs, keep in touch with friends and family, schedule appointments, handle their finances, and complete myriad other tasks. As smartphones handle more of our data, the need to secure them grows.

There are several kinds of mobile apps to boost personal security and privacy, from password managers, to secure messaging apps, to anti-theft apps, and more. As a security pro, you may have your device locked down — but your family and friends may not know which steps they should be taking. 

Read on to learn our recommendations for security- and privacy-focused iOS and Android apps. If you have a favorite that we missed, please feel free to it add in the Comments section, below.

 

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Previous
1 of 9
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
News
Inside the Ransomware Campaigns Targeting Exchange Servers
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  4/2/2021
Commentary
Beyond MITRE ATT&CK: The Case for a New Cyber Kill Chain
Rik Turner, Principal Analyst, Infrastructure Solutions, Omdia,  3/30/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-25373
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-09
Using unsafe PendingIntent in Customization Service prior to version 2.2.02.1 in Android O(8.x), 2.4.03.0 in Android P(9.0), 2.7.02.1 in Android Q(10.0) and 2.9.01.1 in Android R(11.0) allows local attackers to perform unauthorized action without permission via hijacking the PendingIntent.
CVE-2021-25374
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-09
An improper authorization vulnerability in Samsung Members &quot;samsungrewards&quot; scheme for deeplink in versions 2.4.83.9 in Android O(8.1) and below, and 3.9.00.9 in Android P(9.0) and above allows remote attackers to access a user data related with Samsung Account.
CVE-2021-25375
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-09
Using predictable index for attachments in Samsung Email prior to version 6.1.41.0 allows remote attackers to get attachments of another emails when users open the malicious attachment.
CVE-2021-25376
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-09
An improper synchronization logic in Samsung Email prior to version 6.1.41.0 can leak messages in certain mailbox in plain text when STARTTLS negotiation is failed.
CVE-2021-25377
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-09
Intent redirection in Samsung Experience Service versions 10.8.0.4 in Android P(9.0) below, and 12.2.0.5 in Android Q(10.0) above allows attacker to execute privileged action.