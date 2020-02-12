7 Security Tips for Gamers

Gamers can expect to be prime targets over the holidays as COVID-19 rages on. Here's some advice on how to keep hackers at bay.

1 of 8

It's the most wonderful time of the year for hackers to target home gamers.

In fact, hackers have been hitting gamers harder since the pandemic forced people indoors, according to research by Kaspersky. And all indications are the rate of malicious activity will increase as people stay home through the holidays and the second (hopefully final) wave of the pandemic.

While no one expects everyday gamers to behave like senior security specialists, the following seven tips are easy to follow and will serve as a good start for those looking to up their security game this holiday season — and beyond.

Steve Zurier has more than 30 years of journalism and publishing experience and has covered networking, security, and IT as a writer and editor since 1992. Steve is based in Columbia, Md. View Full Bio

Recommended Reading:

1 of 8