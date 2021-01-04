7 Security Strategies as Employees Return to the Office

More sooner than later, employees will be making their way back to the office. Here's how security pros can plan for the next new normal.

1 of 8

Image Source: Adobe Stock: Halfpoint

Security teams have learned many lessons during the pandemic. Everything from zero trust to better authentication methods and behavioral analytics have become front-burner items.

And for good reason. The pandemic accelerated digital transformation, which expanded the threat landscape as entire office buildings of people moved home to work. Now, as offices reopen, security will remain just as challenging as workers split their time between the office and home and resume business travel.

"The past year should have been a wake-up call to security teams that have been resistant to change," says Yaniv Bar-Dayan, co-founder and CEO of Vulcan Cyber. "As remote working becomes the norm even after the pandemic subsides, it's critical to have an agile security team and infrastructure. Companies must carefully orchestrate and manage remediation activities, and organizations must continue to look for new ways to stay nimble, collaborative, and ready for the ever-evolving threat landscape."

Security pros offer seven strategies to successfully manage the transition.

Steve Zurier has more than 30 years of journalism and publishing experience and has covered networking, security, and IT as a writer and editor since 1992. Steve is based in Columbia, Md. View Full Bio

Recommended Reading:

1 of 8