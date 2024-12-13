Zerto Introduces Cloud Vault Solution for Enhanced Cyber Resilience Through MSPs

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON — December 12, 2024 — Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced the launch of the Zerto Cloud Vault, which delivers Zerto’s best-in-class cyber resilience capabilities as a service through managed service providers (MSPs). Zerto’s security-focused MSP partners at launch include Assurestor, Converge, LincolnIT, and Verinext. Built on the capabilities of the Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault, the Zerto Cloud Vault is a cloud-based, fully managed solution that offers logical air-gapping, immutability, and clean room recovery.

Ransomware attacks remain a harsh fact of life for most businesses with collective ransomware losses totaling over $1 billion in 2023 alone. This financial toll is exacerbated by the resulting data loss and downtime, with some estimates suggesting upwards of $1 million in losses per hour of downtime for larger businesses.

With Zerto Cloud Vault, customers can leverage MSPs that deliver tailored cyber resilience strategies to meet the specific requirements of their organizations. Cloud Vault is the latest offering in HPE’s comprehensive cyber resilience portfolio and complements the existing Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault, which is deployed as a self-hosted, on-premises stack.

Zerto Cloud Vault capabilities include:

Managed Cyber Services: Take advantage of MSP experts who know how to prevent and mitigate attacks and have built their services on top of Zerto’s award-winning technology.

Real-Time Encryption Detection: Detect encryption anomalies in real-time and be alerted within seconds to potential issues through integration with cybersecurity dashboards.

Immutable Data Copies: Retain data for up to 12 months and protect against ransomware attacks through immutable copies, all without impacting production workloads, without any agents or snapshots.

Clean Room Recovery: Leverage the elasticity of the cloud to create clean environments on demand with isolated networks that are protected from attackers. Use it to validate data, scrub malware, and perform forensics before recovering back into production.

Non-Disruptive Testing: With Zerto’s non-disruptive solutions, businesses can test more frequently and comprehensively, including conducting cyber recovery tests at any time on entire sites, multiple sites, or individual VMs. These tests can be used to validate recovery plans and train incident response teams.

Fully isolated from production environments: Ability to run different security postures within product and vault environments.

“Zerto’s disaster recovery and cyber resilience solutions offer peace of mind to businesses struggling to combat ransomware attacks,” said Jim O’Dorisio, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Storage. “Leveraging our cyber resilience capabilities, MSPs will be able to bring fully managed Cloud Vault services to even more organizations, helping them thwart the plans of attackers and keep precious business assets safe.”

Coupled with the expertise of Zerto’s vetted MSP partners, the hosted Zerto Cloud Vault mitigates the most devastating ransomware scenarios while keeping businesses in compliance with state and federal regulations — reducing the risk of substantial fines or prosecution. Where other solutions offer detrimental lengthy recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs), Zerto Cloud Vault slashes both, minimizing the risks of disruption and allowing businesses to get back on their feet as fast as possible after the inevitable happens. Zerto is a part of HPE’s hybrid cloud business, helping HPE customers protect workloads and data across hybrid IT environments.

Partner Quotes

“Our Gold Standard for cyber recovery considers a product’s recoverability readiness, non-disruptive testing capability, and speed of data recovery; we found that Zerto substantially delivered on all these points. Combined with Cloud Vault, the protection provided from ransomware attacks was robust and allowed pinpoint recovery faster than any other products evaluated,” said Stephen Young, executive director, Assurestor.

“Ransomware attacks are a real threat to the data and operations of organizations of all sizes. Having the ability to offer a cloud vault with Zerto technology gives our clients added protection against ransomware and peace of mind that they can recover successfully,” said John Antimisiaris, executive vice president, LincolnIT.

“Some of our clients’ infrastructure protection needs to be kept with a very tight RPO, but they still need some deeper recovery options than simple replication can provide. A cyberattack is seldom clearly understood, even when recovery efforts have begun. Zerto Cloud Vault provides immutable protection history that can be leveraged to find the latest clean point in time for replicated hosts,” said Jeremy Brovage, product engineer and solutions architect, Converge Enterprise Cloud.

“Cyberattacks that encrypt data are one of the primary disruptors requiring data recovery. Zerto provides the best tools to recover quickly and with the least data loss in a cloud vault,” said Nick Martino, product manager, managed services, Verinext.

Explore the Zerto Cloud Vault and discover how it empowers businesses to safeguard their data and operations: Learn More.

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto eliminates the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only solution uses continuous data protection at scale to solve for ransomware resilience, disaster recovery, and multi-cloud mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally, and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.