Study Finds 76% of Cybersecurity Professionals Believe AI Should Be Heavily Regulated

PRESS RELEASE

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize industries, the cybersecurity field faces a dual-edged sword of opportunities and threats. StrongDM's latest report, "The State of AI in Cybersecurity," highlights the growing concerns and readiness of cybersecurity professionals to tackle AI-driven challenges. Based on a survey of 600 cybersecurity professionals, the report sheds light on pressing issues around AI regulation, perceived threats, defense confidence, and the future of the cybersecurity workforce.

Key Findings from the Survey:

Regulation Concerns: 76% of cybersecurity professionals believe AI should be "heavily regulated" to prevent misuse, underscoring the need for balance between safety and innovation.

AI-Driven Threats: A significant 87% of respondents expressed concerns about AI-driven cyberattacks, with malware (33%) and data breaches (30%) ranking as top threats.

Preparedness Levels: Only 33% of professionals feel "very confident" in their current defenses, and 65% of companies admit they are not fully prepared for AI-powered attacks.

Workforce Impact: Despite challenges, two-thirds of respondents feel optimistic about AI's potential to enhance, rather than replace, jobs in cybersecurity.

A Call for Regulation Amid Rapid AI Growth: The report reveals that 76% of surveyed professionals support "heavy regulation" of AI to mitigate potential risks. However, 15% worry that excessive oversight could stifle innovation. This underscores a need for balanced regulations that ensure security while fostering technological advancement.

Growing Concern Over AI-Powered Attacks: AI's potential to enable new attack vectors is top of mind for cybersecurity professionals, with 87% citing concern over AI-driven threats. Malware and data breaches emerged as the leading AI-powered concerns, with 33% and 30% of respondents, respectively, indicating their apprehension over these types of attacks.

Confidence Levels Are Low, but Hope Persists: The report highlights a stark contrast in preparedness, as only 33% of respondents expressed being "very confident" in their current defenses against AI threats. Meanwhile, 46% felt "somewhat confident," and 17% admitted their organizations were not ready for AI-driven attacks. These findings emphasize an urgent call for stronger strategies and investments to bolster AI-specific defenses.

Companies Playing Catch-Up: StrongDM's research found that 65% of respondents admitted their organizations are not fully prepared for AI-driven threats. While 32% of companies are actively investing in AI defenses, 48% say there's still much to be done to close the gap.

AI's Mixed Impact on the Cybersecurity Workforce: Despite the concerns surrounding AI, two-thirds of cybersecurity professionals maintain an optimistic outlook on the technology's impact on their jobs. 40% believe AI will enhance job roles without replacing them, and 25% foresee the creation of new job opportunities. Nonetheless, 30% expressed fears of job replacement, showcasing the nuanced views professionals hold on AI's future role in the workforce.

Complete Study Results: https://www.strongdm.com/blog/state-of-ai-in-cybersecurity-report

Methodology

The report is based on a survey conducted in October 2024, targeting 600 US-based cybersecurity professionals. The survey was completed online via Pollfish, and responses were random, voluntary, and completely anonymous.

About StrongDM

StrongDM is at the forefront of cybersecurity, specializing in Zero Trust Privileged Access Management (PAM). Our innovative solutions focus on continuous, policy-based controls that leverage actions and context to enhance enterprise security. StrongDM's technology scrutinizes each interaction in real time, preventing breaches before they occur and ensuring secure, frustration-free access across all platforms.

Supported by leading investors, including GV, Sequoia Capital, True Ventures, and Anchor Capital, StrongDM operates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, dedicated to setting new standards in cybersecurity and providing top-tier protection for today's digital enterprises.

For more information, visit the StrongDM website.