SoftwareOne Launches Cloud Competency Centre in Malaysia

PRESS RELEASE

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 22 Oct. 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, has launched a SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Serving businesses across Southeast Asia, this new centre will provide clients with local expertise and support in AWS cloud services, including generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that provides a single API to access and utilise high-performing foundation model from leading AI companies, and Amazon Q, a generative AI-powered assistant for business and developers, to drive digital transformation. By establishing the SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre in Malaysia, SoftwareOne further expands its global delivery network across fast-growing technology markets to help local businesses innovate with the latest technology advancements. The SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre opening follows AWS’s own recent announcement of cloud infrastructure expansion in Malaysia.

"As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with AWS through the opening of our new SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre in Malaysia,” said David Tan, Regional Services Leader, APAC at SoftwareOne. "This is strategically aligned with AWS's commitment to Asia and will make SoftwareOne’s global expertise and resources readily accessible to local clients. Businesses of all types will be able to accelerate their digital journeys more efficiently, benefiting from on-the-ground support in cloud migration, application modernisation, end-user computing, and FinOps.”

“AWS is committed to enabling global organisations across industries with the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, and AI technologies to innovate, scale, and achieve their business and digital transformation objectives with efficiency and resilience. The recent launch of our AWS Region in Malaysia deepens that resolve,” said Peter Murray, Country Manager, AWS Malaysia. “As a Premier Tier AWS Partner, SoftwareOne is well-positioned to help businesses adopt and optimise their AWS use. Establishing the SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre in Malaysia aligns our goals of expanding cloud accessibility and compliance capabilities locally for customers.”

The SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre experts will guide clients in implementing the SoftwareOne Landing Zone for AWS, a comprehensive pre-configured and automated framework that provides a foundation for building a secure, multi-account AWS environment. Featuring cloud infrastructure, policies, and guardrails, including centrally managed services, it is designed to help organisations quickly set up a secure and scalable environment with a consistent set of AWS best practices.

Leveraging industry-leading infrastructure as code tool Terraform, SoftwareOne’s Landing Zone for AWS gets clients up and running from a zero footprint to AWS workload deployment within days. It also helps clients improve the operational efficiency of their AWS environments with SoftwareOne’s ongoing management and expertise in implementing patching and updates.

“Our cloud journey involves migrating and modernising complicated and legacy workloads with stringent timelines, and we need a partner who is agile, understands such complex environments and can work closely with our internal team,” said Daniel Anand, Head of Technology Infrastructure and Architecture, Sun Life Malaysia. “SoftwareOne is helping us implement best-in-class solutions tailored to our needs, ensuring a seamless transition to the cloud while maintaining compliance with us in building the detailed business case for board approval and aligning with Sun Life global cloud framework and compliance.”

“The launch of the regional SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre demonstrates SoftwareOne’s continued dedication to empowering digital transformation globally,” said Sean Pope, Global Leader, SoftwareOne Centre of Excellence for AWS. “This Centre will be a cornerstone in our global portfolio development, enhancing our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and support to businesses in SEA. The innovations and best practices we establish here will also be pillars upon which to build, benefitting other regions by enhancing our global AWS service offerings.”

For more information about the SoftwareOne Cloud Competency Centre in SEA and its support of digital transformation initiatives, please visit www.softwareone.com.

