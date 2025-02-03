Everyone's all about working in the cloud, but what's happening with these folks? What are they doing, and what do they want? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene. Our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 25, 2025, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge February Toon."

Via social media: BlueSky (new!), Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address to send you the gift card.

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to Trey Rose for sending us the winning caption for January's "Greetings and Salutations" Edge cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "I guess that’s one way to prove you’re not a robot," "I always thought man-in-the-middle was something else," and "This has got to be your worst attempt at a Trojan Horse yet." A big thank you to all who participated.