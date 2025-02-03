Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

February 3, 2025

1 Min Read
One person sitting at a desk in the cloud with another person next to a kiosk and holding a printer. There are two people in hoodies standing in front
Source: John Klossner

Everyone's all about working in the cloud, but what's happening with these folks? What are they doing, and what do they want? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene. Our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 25, 2025, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge February Toon."

  • Via social media: BlueSky (new!), Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address to send you the gift card.

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to Trey Rose for sending us the winning caption for January's "Greetings and Salutations" Edge cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "I guess that’s one way to prove you’re not a robot," "I always thought man-in-the-middle was something else," and "This has got to be your worst attempt at a Trojan Horse yet." A big thank you to all who participated.

edge-toon-25-jan-winner.jpg

John Klossner

Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

