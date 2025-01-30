NEWS BRIEF

CYE has acquired Solvo as part of its goal to expand the capabilities of its continuous exposure management platform. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, brings together two Israeli-based cybersecurity companies. CYE will combine Solvo's Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) offerings with its own Hyver platform. According to CYE founder and CEO Reuven Aronashvili, CYE will integrate Solvo's CSPM capabilities next quarter to boost its customers' ability to continuously assess and mitigate cyber-risks in multicloud and hybrid infrastructure environments.

Hyver, which provides visual views of an organization's security posture, is designed to prioritize risks, compare the cost of a breach with the cost of remediation, provide risk mitigation planning, measure cybersecurity maturity, and create remediation plans. It also integrates with various security tools and platforms, enabling the sharing of threat detection telemetry. Solvo CSPM provides continuous monitoring of cloud environments while also prioritizing risks, discovering misconfigurations and compliance risks, and visualizing cloud assets and network and identity and access management (IAM) configurations to determine risks.

The need to bring Solvo's CSPM capability to Hyver became apparent as customers were accelerating the migration of their systems and applications to the cloud, Aronashvili says.

"We needed some kind of native access to the cloud environment in order to address access level, encryption level, MFA connectivity, and so on," Aronashvili says. "All those elements that are covered today with different cloud providers and platforms out there are missing in a lot of the coverage today."

Solvo offers native integration with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which Aronashvili said has become a critical requirement for CYE's Hyber.

"The multicloud aspect was very important to us," he says. "Now we're able to provide an organization with a very comprehensive and complete risk evaluation process that considers all the different aspects of cybersecurity."

Aronashvili founded CYE in 2012 after working as a cybersecurity specialist while serving in the Israel Defense Forces. CYE started out as a professional services company, but in 2021 it rolled out Hyver after receiving $100 million in funding from EQT, with participation from its initial investor, 83 North. In 2023, CYE acquired Baseline's vulnerability analysis platform from Cyberillium, which added automated attack route creation and prioritization to the Hyver platform.