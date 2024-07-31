ESET Reveals Latest Cloud-Native Authentication Solution

PRESS RELEASE

BRATISLAVA — July 31, 2024 — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the introduction of the cloud version of ESET Secure Authentication, the multifactor authentication module of the ESET PROTECT Platform. With the new offering, ESET customers can consolidate their security stack and have endpoint protection and multifactor authentication (MFA) provided natively from one vendor with a single pane of glass experience, offering unparalleled flexibility and ease of use, utilizing a wide range of authentication methods in one effective and affordable solution for companies of all sizes.

“We understand how poor password hygiene can lead to devastating data breaches,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President of SMB and MSP segment at ESET. “With the cloud version of ESET Secure Authentication, ESET aimed to provide a solution that is flexible, scalable, easy to deploy, and above all, effective and affordable for companies of all sizes, boosting business data protection while reducing total cost of ownership, in an effort to deliver superior business value to our customers.”

In today’s cybersecurity landscape, one of the most common ways hackers can gain access to a company’s data is through weak or stolen passwords gathered via automated bots, phishing, or targeted attacks. To protect against such threats, in addition to just protecting normal users’ logins to critical services, businesses can implement an advanced MFA solution to prevent unauthorized administrative access. ESET Secure Authentication provides an easy way for businesses of all sizes to implement MFA across commonly utilized systems such as VPNs, Remote Desktop Protocol, Outlook Web Access, and operating system logins. It supports technologies such as mobile apps with push notifications, hardware tokens, FIDO keys, and other custom methods.

The cloud version of ESET Secure Authentication will be available through the ESET PROTECT Elite subscription tier, and as a standalone solution without any change in pricing. The solution will be immediately available for new customers, and available to all North America customers later in Q4 2024.

