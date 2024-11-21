News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
Cloud Security Startup Wiz to Acquire Dazz in Risk Management Play
Dazz's remediation engine will boost risk management in Wiz's cloud security portfolio.
November 21, 2024
Cloud security provider Wiz announced on Thursday that it has entered into a deal to acquire Dazz, a Israeli startup specializing in security remediation and risk management.
The cash-and-share deal is worth $450 million, TechCrunch reported, and the acquisition beefs up Wiz’s product portfolio. Earlier this year Wiz launched Wiz Code, a cloud application security product to help security and development teams identify and fix cloud risks directly in code before they become critical issues.
“Everything we do is rooted in customer need. Wiz has always been driven by a desire to help organizations actually improve their security posture—not just by reporting risks, but by prioritizing and resolving issues where it matters most,” Wiz CEO and founder Assaf Rappaport wrote on the company’s blog post announcing the deal.
With the addition of Dazz’s remediation engine, Wiz will now enable security teams to work with data from multiple sources and manage risk in a single platform.
“In today’s world, organizations must connect risks across the entire application lifecycle—from code to cloud and on-prem infrastructure. They need tools that prioritize issues with precision and make collaboration effortless. Dazz delivers on this need, simplifying remediation and empowering teams to act quickly and decisively,” Rappaport wrote.
Earlier this year Wiz raised $1 billion for strategic acquisitions, and rejected a $23 billion acquisition offer from Google.
