Cloud Security Alliance Sets New Standard in Cloud Security Expertise With the Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge

SEATTLE – July 16, 2024 – The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today demonstrated its commitment to improving its best-in-class, vendor-neutral cloud security training with the release of the Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) v5, furnishing cloud stakeholders with the skills they need to optimize the protection of critical assets in the cloud and increase their value to their employers and the market. Offering substantial updates to CCSK v4, the latest iteration provides a detailed understanding of modern cloud components and state-of-the-art security best practices.

The release of CCSK v5 coincides with the publication of

Security Guidance for Critical Areas of Focus in Cloud Computing v5, which serves as the primary source for the body of knowledge of the CCSK v5, and is the most comprehensive body of knowledge for modern cybersecurity professionals looking to demonstrate a mastery of essential and up-to-date cloud security knowledge.

“Evolving cloud environments are mission-critical to organizations, making up-to-date knowledge of the principles and practices needed to secure a company’s cloud applications and data essential. In addition to covering the skills needed to protect critical assets in the cloud, CCSK v5 offers substantial coverage of GenAI safety and a Zero Trust approach to security, cementing it as the new mark of the modern cybersecurity professional,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance.

The updated CCSK includes the latest in cloud architecture, cloud native security, workloads, virtual networking, data protection, DevSecOps, Zero Trust, Generative AI, and additional rapidly emerging technologies, along with vital information about managing risks, achieving compliance, optimizing organizational cloud security strategies, and understanding the shared responsibility between the cloud provider and cloud user. The CCSK v5 program also includes the groundbreaking

CCSK Orb, a unique generative AI tool to help users master the body of knowledge and provide ongoing assistance in daily challenges.

CCSK v5 is the one program that provides a survey of the important topics cybersecurity professionals will face day in and day out and is complementary to virtually any other education available. Covering 12 domains of critical cloud security knowledge, it covers the core concepts, best practices, and recommendations for securing an organization on the cloud, regardless of the provider or platform. The CCSK v5 equips users to tackle both present and upcoming security threats and includes in-depth coverage of:

Cloud workloads

Serverless / FaaS (Function-as-a-Service)

Application security

Continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment (CI/CD)

DevSecOps and automation

Governance, auditing, and compliance

Organizational security

IAM (Identity and Access Management)

Incident response

Available in multiple formats, the CCSK v5 allows individuals and teams to take the training and exam how, when, and where they need it. Students can study by themselves or take instructor-led training online or in-person. The most popular format — online self-paced training — can be completed in 10 hours.

Widely regarded as the benchmark for cloud security expertise, the CCSK provides a comprehensive and unbiased understanding of how to effectively secure data in the cloud. It affords everyone from information security experts to CEOs the ability to utilize cloud services more securely and speak with confidence about cloud security concerns.

Explore what’s new in CCSK v5 or download the CCSK v5 Prep Kit now.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.