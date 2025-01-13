Cloud Attackers Exploit Max-Critical Aviatrix RCE Flaw

Multiple threat actors are actively targeting a recently disclosed maximum-severity security bug in the Aviatrix Controller centralized management platform for cloud networking.

In a worst-case scenario, the vulnerability, identified as CVE-2024-50603 (CVSS 10) could allow an unauthenticated remote adversary to run arbitrary commands on an affected system and take full control of it. Attackers are currently exploiting the flaw to deploy XMRig cryptomining malware and the Sliver backdoor on vulnerable targets.

CVE-2024-50603: A High-Impact Vulnerability

The vulnerability presents an especially severe risk in Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environments, where Aviatrix Controller allows privilege escalation by default, researchers at Wiz Security warned in a blog on Jan. 10.

"Based on our data, around 3% of cloud enterprise environments have Aviatrix Controller deployed," the researchers noted. "In 65% of such environments, the virtual machine hosting Aviatrix Controller has a lateral movement path to administrative cloud control plane permissions."

Hundreds of large companies use Aviatrix's technology to manage cloud networking across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and other multi-cloud environments. Common use cases include automating the deployment and management of cloud network infrastructure, and managing security, encryption, and connectivity policies. The company lists organizations such as Heineken, Raytheon, Yara, and IHG Hotels and Resorts among its customers.

CVE-2024-50603 stems from Aviatrix Controller not properly checking or validating the data that users send through its application programming interface (API). It is the latest bug to highlight the security risks tied to the growing use of APIs among organizations of all sizes. Other common API-related risks include those stemming from configuration errors, lack of visibility, and inadequate security testing.

The flaw is present in all supported versions of Aviatrix Controller before 7.2.4996 or 7.1.4191. Aviatrix has issued a patch for the bug and recommends that organizations apply it or upgrade to either versions 7.1.4191 or 7.2.4996 of the Controller.

"In certain circumstances the patch is not fully persistent across controller upgrades and must be re-applied, even if the controller status is displayed as 'patched,'" the company noted. One such circumstance is applying the patch on non-supported versions of the controller, Aviatrix said.

Hackers Mount Opportunistic Cloud Attacks

Security researcher Jakub Korepta of SecuRing, who discovered and reported the bug to Aviatrix, publicly disclosed details of the flaw on Jan. 7. Just one day later, a proof-of-concept exploit for the bug became available on GitHub, triggering near-immediate exploit activity.

"Since the proof-of-concept release, Wiz observed that most of the vulnerable instances were specifically targeted by attackers looking for unpatched Aviatrix deployments," says Alon Schindel, vice president of AI & Threat Research at Wiz. "The overall volume of exploitation attempts has been steady. However, we see customers patching their systems and preventing attackers from targeting them."

Schindel characterizes the exploit activity so far as largely opportunistic in nature, and emanating from scanners and automated tool sets combing the Internet for unpatched Aviatrix instances.

"Although some of the payloads and infrastructure used suggest higher sophistication in a few cases, most of the attempts appear to be broad sweeps rather than highly customized or targeted attacks on specific organizations," he says.

Available telemetry suggests that multiple threat actors, including organized criminal gangs, are leveraging the flaw in various ways. So far at least, there is no evidence pointing to any single group as dominating the exploitation activity, Schindel says. "Depending on the environment's setup, an attacker might exfiltrate sensitive data, access other parts of the cloud or on-prem infrastructure, or disrupt normal operations," he notes.

A Reminder of API-Based Cyber-Risks

Ray Kelly, a fellow at Black Duck, says the Aviatrix Controller vulnerability is another reminder of both the growing risks associated with API endpoints and the challenges involved in addressing them. The vulnerability shows how a server can be compromised via a simple Web call to an API, and highlights the need for thorough testing of APIs. But such testing can be daunting, given the size, complexity, and interdependence of APIs and the fact that many APIs are developed and managed by external software and service providers.

"One effective approach to mitigating these risks is by establishing clear 'rules of governance' for third-party software," Kelly says. "This includes implementing thorough vetting processes for third-party providers, enforcing consistent security measures, and maintaining continuous monitoring of software performance and vulnerabilities."

Wiz's Schindel says the best recourse for organizations affected by the new Aviatrix bug is to apply the company's patch for it as soon as possible. Organizations that are unable to patch immediately should restrict network access to the Aviatrix Controller via an IP allowlist so only trusted sources can reach it, Schindel advises. They should also monitor logs and system behavior closely for suspicious activity or known exploit indicators, set up alerts for abnormal behavior associated with Aviatrix, and reduce unnecessary lateral movement paths between their cloud identities.

Jessica MacGregor, spokeswoman for Aviatrix says the company issued an emergency patch for the vulnerability back in November 2024 given its potential severity. The security patch applied to all supported releases and also for versions of Aviatrix Controller for which support had ended two years ago. The company also reached out privately to customers via multiple targeted campaigns to make sure affected organizations applied the patch, MacGregor says.

While a significant portion of affected customers have applied the patch and recommended hardening measures, some organizations have not. And it is these customers that are experiencing the current attacks, she notes. "While we strongly recommend that customers remain current in their software, customers on Controller version 6.7+ who have applied the Security Patch can be protected even if they have not upgraded to the latest versions with the permanent fixes," she says.

MacGregor says Aviatrix wants anyone unable to upgrade or patch their systems to reach out so the company can work with them to harden their configuration based on best practices. "We will also work closely with customers that believe they been exploited to restore their Aviatrix software to a clean state."