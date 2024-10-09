Cloud, AI Talent Gaps Plague Cybersecurity Teams

A major skills gap exists for security teams when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud implementations, which happen to be two of the fastest-growing areas when it comes to enterprises' ongoing digital transformations.

According to O'Reilly's "2024 State of Security" report, nearly 39% of respondents on security teams reported that cloud computing is a space where more skills are needed but are difficult to find.

"Cloud security requires taking concepts like access control and least privilege, and applying them to servers and services that you'll never see and may only control through an API provided by your cloud vendor," wrote Mike Loukides, author of the report. "An error in any service can compromise all your infrastructure — that's why infrastructure as code is so important. In many respects, the game doesn't change, but the stakes become much higher."

Potential talent should prioritize skills like being able think in terms of securing hundreds or thousands of virtual instances, as well as being able to use or develop tools that can reach across multiple servers, services, and cloud providers.

AI, on the other hand, represents a whole new category of threats. Roughly 34% of respondents in the survey pointed to a lack of talent when it comes to AI skills, especially regarding attack avenues such as prompt injection. However, this space is so new that researchers are only beginning to understand the threats and vulnerabilities that AI poses — and even less is known about any possible solutions.

"The security community is only beginning to catch up with the use and misuse of AI. In the coming years, we expect a surge in AI-specific research, training, and certification," Loukides wrote.

According to Mary Treseler, chief content officer of O'Reilly Media, those hiring in the cyber industry favor those who have a traditional computer science education in addition to experience in IT work such as system admin, help desk, and software development.

"It's possible to get a cybersecurity job without a degree, provided you have relevant work experience," Treseler says. "Certifications and experiences such as bug bounty hunting or capture-the-flag participation can supplement."

Also, some organizations, such as MITRE, are already providing tools to share data on real world AI incidents, such as the AI Incident Sharing initiative under MITRE ATLAS, to combat rising threats. The tool is anonymous in order to serve as a safe space to openly share the details of cyberattacks occurring across industries and government. It's modeled after traditional intelligence-sharing, so organizations can submit incident data through the site, after which they will be considered for membership. And in Europe, an effort is underway to promote AI literacy and awareness for staff dealing with the deployment of AI systems, via the EU Artificial Intelligence Pact.

Security Up-Skilling: A Marathon, Not a Sprint

Upskilling to eradicate gaps in cybersecurity talent is the easiest way forward for now, experts say.

"Our global survey underscores a security landscape in flux," Laura Baldwin, president of O'Reilly, said in a press release. "As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, it's clear that continuous, high-quality training is no longer optional; it's essential for safeguarding our digital future. Organizations must prioritize ongoing upskilling to stay ahead of evolving risks and build robust defenses."

Certifications, books, videos, and conferences can all be valuable resources to stay up-to-date with the latest need-to-know skills.

Some of the most popular certifications, according to Treseler are CISSP, which she notes is the most versatile and requires five years of work experience, CompTIA Security+, CEH, and CISM. These are all viable options that she says potential talent can trust will give them valuable expertise in the field, but also resources that higher-ups may be looking for when scouring for new candidates.

"Security is a challenge that will never go away," Loukides wrote. "Chances are, we'll invent new risks as quickly as we retire old ones. But we can do better at meeting the challenge."