CISA Directs Federal Agencies to Secure Cloud Environments

Actions direct agencies to deploy specific security configurations to reduce cyber-risk.

December 17, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON – The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today issued Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 25-01Implementing Secure Practices for Cloud Services to safeguard federal information and information systems. This Directive requires federal civilian agencies to identify specific cloud tenants, implement assessment tools, and align cloud environments to CISA’s Secure Cloud Business Applications (SCuBA) secure configuration baselines.

Recent cybersecurity incidents highlight the significant risks posed by misconfigurations and weak security controls, which attackers can use to gain unauthorized access, exfiltrate data, or disrupt services. As part of CISA and the broad U.S. government's effort to move the federal civilian enterprise to a more defensible posture, this Directive will further reduce the attack surface of the federal government networks.

"Malicious threat actors are increasingly targeting cloud environments and evolving their tactics to gain initial cloud access. The actions required by agencies in this Directive are an important step in reducing risk to the federal civilian enterprise," said CISA Director Jen Easterly. "While this Directive only applies to federal civilian agencies, the threat to cloud environments extends to every sector. We urge all organizations to adopt this guidance. When it comes to reducing cyber risk and ensuring resilience, we all have a role to play."

As federal civilian agencies implement this mandate, CISA will monitor and support agency adherence and provide additional resources as required. CISA is committed to using its cybersecurity authorities to gain greater visibility and drive timely risk reduction across federal civilian agencies.

The new Directive can be found at Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 25-01. To learn more about CISA Directives, visit Cybersecurity Directives webpage. 

