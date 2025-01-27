COMMENTARY

Cyber threats have never held greater risk to digital business operations than they do today. At Natco Home Group, we received a wake-up call when outdated backup systems exposed critical vulnerabilities, jeopardizing decades of business data. This realization set the stage for a sweeping overhaul of the company's data protection strategy, transitioning from legacy infrastructure to a modern cloud-first solution. This shift bolstered our ability to respond to evolving cyber-risks and stay resilient during all-important periods like the holiday season. In today's rapidly changing digital landscape, cloud-based data security is an essential component to improving business continuity and long-term success.

The Legacy Challenge

Our journey to modernizing data protection began with a grave realization. When I settled into my role as chief information officer (CIO), I encountered a first in my 30-plus years of experience: If Natco Home were to have a significant data breach, decades of data could not be recovered. This is an issue many organizations face when they hold onto legacy solutions. In retail, the stakes are raised even higher during the holidays and into the new year.

During my first month at Natco, I found the company's existing environment lacked the necessary protections and data security best practices. Unfortunately, we had lost a significant amount of email data in a software incident and were unable to recover the data. Existing data protection infrastructure, relying heavily on outdated technologies like tape backups, was not sufficient to meet today's digital needs.

Older backup systems, especially tape, can be clunky and prone to failure. They require significant manual oversight and management, and often fail to scale effectively as the business grows. Additionally, performing a data restore from tape is a slow and error-prone process. Agile solutions are necessary to enter a new era of resiliency, with the ability to scale up and better serve customers.

This was not just a technical problem, but a business continuity problem. For a company like ours that provides home décor to major US retailers, we needed to fortify ourselves against cyber threats and potential downtime — without burdening our lean IT team with tedious tasks. The stakes were too high to ignore, especially when downtime has a major impact on company reputation and customer service. Our old infrastructure became a bottleneck, and we had to rethink our entire approach to data security.

The Benefits of a Cloud-First Approach

Ultimately, we decided to shift to a cloud-first infrastructure to both strengthen the company's data protection and future-proof our data security strategy. Cloud-based solutions offer a range of advantages over legacy systems, including scalability, automation, and streamlined management. What was most important for my team was the ability to simplify deployment and reduce the complexities of managing legacy backup storage. This freed up time for the IT team while providing the ability to better manage and protect from evolving data threats.

After evaluating several options, we moved to software-as-a-service (SaaS) data security with Druva, which supports VMware, Microsoft SQL Server, and Windows workloads while ensuring the protection of Microsoft 365 applications. This provided the cloud-based security features necessary to safeguard critical business applications and handle increased demand during peak periods.

At first, migrating to the cloud did come with some initial challenges, such as system integration and staff training. However, the long-term benefits far outweighed the growing pains. By moving away from legacy systems, we created a more resilient and agile data security infrastructure that is better prepared for potential disasters, including cyber and ransomware threats.

Embracing Cloud-First Security for Long-Term Resiliency

The evolving threat landscape demands that businesses adapt quickly and effectively. Modern business environments require agility and resiliency in the face of a growing list of data vulnerabilities. Our decision to embrace a cloud-first data protection strategy has improved our ability to manage and secure critical data while positioning us for continued success. By reassessing our legacy infrastructure and adopting a forward-thinking security approach, we've been able to mitigate risks, improve operational efficiency, and prepare for future challenges.

Our modernization serves as a prime example of how organizations can safeguard mission-critical data with a cloud-first approach. By improving our security posture and simplifying data management, we addressed immediate data and cyber resiliency concerns, and laid a secure foundation for the future.

This transformation goes beyond technology — it's about ensuring business continuity and customer trust. As companies increasingly turn to cloud infrastructure to navigate peak business seasons, the lessons learned from our experience highlight the importance of proactive, strategic investments in data security. The shift to modern, cloud-first solutions is no longer optional. It is essential for ensuring long-term resiliency in the face of evolving threats.

Let this serve as a reminder to reassess your data protection strategy before this year's peak season. Whether you're facing growing data demands, increased cyber threats, or simply looking to future-proof your business, it's time to consider the long-term benefits of transitioning to a cloud-first infrastructure. By taking the necessary steps now, you can protect your business from potential risks and ensure that you're prepared for whatever the future may hold.